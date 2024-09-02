‘He Needed to Get Up Out Of There’: Steph Curry Leaves Wife Ayesha Stunned After He Removes the Golden State Warriors from His Instagram Bio

Stephen “Steph” Curry has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season with the Golden State Warriors for a reported $62.6 million.

But it seems the NBA superstar’s wife, Ayesha Curry, had a moment of panic that the family might be leaving the San Francisco Bay Area.

Emily Chang, host of Bloomberg Originals’ “The Circuit” show, recently caught up with the Currys at their Workday Charity Classic golf tournament last week. Chang shared footage of her interaction with Steph, 36, and Ayesha, 35, on social media.

In the short clip, Chang mentioned that Steph had removed any references to the Warriors franchise from his Instagram page. A visibly confused Ayesha looked at her husband and responded, “Wait, what?”

Steph’s Instagram bio currently reads, “Believer. Father. Husband. Founder. Philanthropist. And… Olympic Gold Medalist. Philippians 4:13.”

According to Clutch Points, “Olympic Gold Medalist” replaced “Guard for the @Warriors.”

The four-time NBA champion explained the change by telling his spouse, “I was just proud to be an Olympian.”

“Good news @warriors fans, @stephencurry30 just signed a new one-year deal. But when I saw him this week, he said the plan is to stay forever!!” Chang captioned the clip. “P.S.Super fun episode of ‘The Circuit’ coming with Steph and @ayeshacurry.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s conversation with Emily Chang sparked varied responses in the comment section. In particular, people shared their takes on the four-time NBA championship winner staying with Golden State.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry hosted the 5th annual Workday Charity Classic which took place on Aug. 28 at the Stanford University Golf Course. The charity event in Stanford, California, benefits the Currys’ Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to share that the funds from this year’s event will fuel Eat. Learn. Play.’s mission to help 10,000 elementary students excel in reading and foster a love of learning,” the nonprofit organization wrote on Instagram.

The statement continued, “Plus, Eat. Learn. Play. is committing $25 million over the next five years to provide high-dosage, one-on-one tutoring for the Oakland students who need it most.”

The Golden State Warriors selected Steph Curry as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. His parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, were convinced he was going to drafted by New York at the time.

“I had no clue where Golden State was. So when they announced Golden State, I was like, ‘Where is my child going?'” Steph Curry’s mother recalled in a July 2024 interview with Atlanta Black Star.

“Lord, you’re going to take my baby? … Take him all the way to the West Coast to ‘Never Never Land,” Sonya added. Sonya also added that Golden State had “a lot of guards” therefore they were concerned about Steph’s playing time.

“But God knows best. Look what happened,” she noted.

Steph Curry is set to become the only player in NBA history to make $60M+ in a single year



This is only fitting for the greatest shooter of all time



Throughout his 15 seasons in the NBA, Steph won two Most Valuable Players awards and broke the record for most three-pointers made in league history.

Steph also won a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as part of the USA Basketball Men’s Olympic Team. With his new Warriors contract, the point guard will become the fourth NBA player to make over $500 million in career earnings.