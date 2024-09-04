‘I Wanted Him In New York’: Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Makes Shocking Admission About Why She Didn’t Want NBA Star at Golden State In Resurfaced Interview

Steph Curry‘s future with the Golden State Warriors has sparked widespread speculation among fans and analysts, fueled by trade rumors after his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Experts are split on the possibility of a trade this winter, especially if the Warriors’ management struggles to bring in additional star talent after Kevin Durant’s exit in 2019, according to Athlon Sports.

Curry seemingly fueled some of the rumors when he removed “Guard for the @Warriors” from his Instagram bio. His full IG bio now reads, “Believer. Father. Husband. Founder. Philanthropist. And… Olympic Gold Medalist. Philippians 4:13.”

Golden State Warriors Point Guard Stephen Curry, who recently extended contract with Under Armour through 2024, disagreed with CEO’s Donald Trump comment. (Noah Salzman/Wikimedia Commons)

Despite the chatter, Curry solidified his commitment to the Warriors by recently signing a one-year extension for $62 million.

This deal is the maximum allowed under the NBA’s “Over-38 rule,” which restricts long-term contracts for players over 38 years old. The extension secures Curry’s place with the franchise through the 2026-2027 season, marking 15 years with the team.

Interestingly, Curry’s journey with the Warriors began against his family’s wishes.

‘Raising Fame’ host Sonya Curry talks about wanting her son, NBA All-Star Steph Curry to play for the New York Knicks. (Photos: @sacurry22/ Instagram; @stephencurry30/ Instagram)

Sonya Curry, his mother, revealed in an interview with Atlanta Black Star that when he was about to be drafted in 2009 the family preferred Steph play closer to home on the East Coast close to their home in North Carolina.

“We didn’t want him to go to Golden State because we wanted him in New York,” she said. “And they were the next pick.”

According to Sonya, who had been married to Steph’s father, Dell Curry, during his 16-year career in the NBA, she didn’t know where Golden State was.

“When they announced Golden State, I was like ‘Where is my child going?’”

Once her husband explained that the team was in Northern California, she said, “I’m like ‘Lord, you’re gonna take him all the way over to the West Coast!’”

Another worry was the potential lack of playing time due to Golden State’s depth in guards. “We didn’t know if that was the right fit for him and if he would get to play as much,” Sonya admitted, though she now acknowledges that “God knew best.”

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that'll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN.

Curry has since become a cornerstone of the franchise, leading the Warriors to four championships since his arrival, with titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 — the first since 1975.

As he enters this season, the father of four is focused on adding another championship to his résumé.

In a conversation last month with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, Curry made his intentions clear, “I’ve always said I wanted to play for one team my whole career. So it’s good to get (the extension) question out of the way and give complete focus to basketball and to the season.”

He added, “It’s still about winning, and taking the steps necessary to give ourselves a chance. The standard hasn’t changed. The expectation hasn’t changed.”

The guard who declared he would be “a Warrior for life” has impressive credentials, including two MVP awards and franchise records for points, assists, steals, 3-pointers, and more.

The NBA 2024-2025 season begins on Oct. 22, with training camps starting on September 25.

Before the season starts, Steph is enjoying the offseason.

Steph Curry linked up with Carmelo Anthony at the Mets-Red Sox game



(via @StephenCurry30/ IG) pic.twitter.com/tjCn6ysNq4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2024

Between catching a New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox game at Citi Field, with former NBA star and friend Carmelo Anthony, and kicking off the third season of his 2024 Underrated Golf Curry Cup tour, he also released a new graphic novel titled “Sports Superheroes.”