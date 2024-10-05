‘Most Pathetic… I’ve Ever Seen’: Black Donald Trump Co-Defendant Faces Online Backlash for Demanding Apology from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Calling Him Racial Slur

The former Black Voices for Trump director said he was called the N-word by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but he isn’t garnering much sympathy from people online.

Harrison Floyd posted on his X account about Greene last month right after the Georgia congresswoman went after conservative firebrand Laura Loomer with racism accusations.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Harrison Floyd (Photos: Getty Images)

Greene found fault with an inflammatory post that Loomer made about Kamala Harris after the vice president wrote about her visits to India as a child on X. Loomer’s post invoked racist tropes about “curry” and “call centers” while referencing Harris, who is Black and South Asian, which Greene called “appalling” and “extremely racist.”

In Loomer’s defense, Floyd wrote that Greene “has no room to call anyone a racist or talk about what the MAGA community stands for when she refers me as a Ni**er in private. She has never publicly supported me and tried to save her own skin.”

. @LauraLoomer was one of the first people to notice I was the only co-defendant that didn’t come out of Fulton County Jail, and called a flight risk for no reason.



She personally reached out to my wife for support and helped raise awareness for my defense fund. (Now over… https://t.co/iOgVtB4gjO — Harrison Floyd 🇺🇸 (@hw_floyd) September 12, 2024

Floyd followed up with a demand for an apology from Greene for her insensitive remarks towards him.

“Retract and apologize for your own racist / insensitive comments now or I will come to the Hill for it in person,” Floyd wrote.

While Floyd’s claim that Greene uses racial slurs might come as a surprise to some, to many others, it wasn’t.

“I mean is anyone shocked by this? Upset sure but shocked no,” one X user wrote. “We tried to tell him,” another person added.

“This is the most pathetic sh-t I’ve ever seen. A black man advocating for one racist while shaming another. What in the f–king twilight zone is happening in America ?” another comment read.

The former head of Black Voices for Trump was charged as a co-conspirator in a sweeping racketeering indictment against Donald Trump that alleges that the former president and several of his allies made coordinated efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Floyd is accused of working alongside Trevian Kutti, the former publicist for Kanye West, and Stephen Lee, a pastor, to pressure Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely admitting that she stole votes and committed election fraud.