‘This Is Rich’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Called Out for Hypocrisy After Rebuking Trump Ally Over  ‘Extremely Racist’ Post About Kamala Harris

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the receiving end of some online backlash after vilifying Laura Loomer for a social media post about Vice President Kamala Harris that invoked egregiously racist tropes about South Asians.

Loomer, a far-right firebrand on social media and Donald Trump loyalist took to X on Sunday to respond to a photo Harris posted of her family and a brief anecdote about visits she took to India as a child.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023, in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden’s first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Loomer reposted the photo with the caption, “If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.”

If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand. https://t.co/EebUiKKxVw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 8, 2024

Greene replied to Loomer’s post on Wednesday, strongly condemning it as “appalling” and “extremely racist.” She added that “this type of behavior should not be tolerated ever” and called on Loomer to remove the post from her feed.

Loomer wasted no time in responding to Greene’s criticism, claiming that the Georgia congresswoman is “jealous” and doesn’t believe in free speech, adding that she “won’t be apologizing for having a sense of humor.”

It’s really funny how @mtgreenee (a raging anti semite who said Jews use space lasers to control the world) wants to pretend like I’m a “racist” because I made a funny joke about Kamala Harris making cooking videos and buying curry spice at an anti Trump spice shop and I mocked… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2024

Many people found Greene’s response quite unexpected, given her reputation for making incendiary and denigrating remarks.

“MTG is only reacting because Loomer’s comments are too blunt, too crude for her strategic ambitions. It’s all about optics,” one person commented. “MTG’s not offended by the racism—she’s offended by the bad PR it creates for her tribe.”

“These are the fruits of your movement,” another person wrote to Greene.

Like Loomer, Greene is also a MAGA devotee who has been accused of using rhetoric with racist undertones.

Greene has once stated that Black people should be “proud” to see Confederate statues and that they serve as a reminder of “how far” the country has come.

She introduced a resolution to censure fellow congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar, alleging that Omar vowed to protect Somali interests as a U.S. elected official. Greene called Omar a “foreign agent” and added that she thinks she “should be deported.”

During a congressional hearing that made headlines, Greene clashed with Rep. Jasmine Crockett after commenting on Crockett’s “fake eyelashes,” remarks that the Texas congresswoman later deemed as “racist.”

Greene once supported Loomer during her first run for Congress in 2020, which she lost. She claimed that the friendship between her and the Florida Republican went south during Loomer’s second failed run for Congress, this time in Florida’s 11th District, in 2022.

“When I didn’t endorse her, she turned on me and began attacking me and lying about me. Laura has lied so much about me and others like Matt Gaetz, even though we are Pres Trump’s most loyal and fierce elected Members of Congress,” Greene wrote on X. “When it comes to post that are flat out racist, hateful, and make President Trump look bad, [Loomer] needs to be responsible and delete them.”

While their relationship might be unraveling, Loomer is still a heavy favorite of Trump. She was invited to travel with Trump to multiple events over the years, including a campaign rally in Iowa in January, where he publicly praised her as “a very important person, politically.” She also flew with Trump to Philadelphia this week for his presidential debate with Kamala Harris.

Loomer is widely known for her anti-immigration sentiments and Islamophobic remarks on social media, some of which once got her banned from Twitter. After Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee died in July, Loomer called the late congresswoman a “ghetto b****” with a “low IQ.”