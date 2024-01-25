Kanye’s Former Publicist, Indicted Alongside Donald Trump, Posts Edited Confederate Flag Image in Support of Ex-President Ahead of 2024 Election

Trevian Kutti, the former publicist of R. Kelly and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken to social media again with yet another bizarre post as she awaits trial as a co-defendant in the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump.

Posted on what appears to be Kutti’s X account is a recording from an X Space audio conversation she took part in with other Trump supporters in which one person made some disparaging comments about her and another Black woman who was invited to the conversation.

Lawyers for Trevian Kutti filed a notice explaining their intentions to part ways with the former publicist and no longer represent her months before the election interference trial in Georgia is set to begin. (Photo: Twitter)

In response to one commenter who purported that instances like those are why Black people think all Republicans are racist, Kutti responded with an image of a Confederate flag titled “BLACK AMERICA RED” with the message, “We will never let them stop or slow the goal. TRUMP 2024.”

Kutti is currently caught up in an extensive criminal racketeering indictment alongside Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and more than a dozen other people.

She was charged with conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses after being accused of going to some lengths to intimidate former Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman and pressure her into falsely admitting that she stole votes and committed election fraud in 2020.

She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is currently free on bond.

This isn’t the first time Kutti’s social media posts have raised eyebrows. Last October, she posted on Instagram in a now-deleted post that she looks forward to “redeeming Black women” and serving as Trump’s White House press secretary after he wins the 2024 election.

In recent case developments, Kutti’s attorneys filed a notice in the courts last month requesting to cut ties with her and discontinue representing her in the Georgia election interference case.

They didn’t point to a specific reason for parting ways with Kutti, but one of her Atlanta-based attorneys did tell The Messenger, “In order to have a good lawyer-client relationship, the client has to listen, the client has to be on board and you have to be paid,” before suggesting that reporters can “extrapolate” from those comments what led to the decision to sever the relationship.