‘I Didn’t Know Ciara Got a BBL’: Ciara’s Jaw-Dropping ‘Goodies’ Has Fans Speculating She ‘Definitely’ Got Work Done  

Ciara has been teasing fans to keep on looking for her “Goodies” for two decades, and they are finally taking notice.

The singer spent the summer months on the road with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes for their “Out of This World” tour, sending long-time supporters into a frenzy as they circulated clips of her seductive choreography online.

Now, a month after wrapping up her last performance, she again has fans going crazy over the assets she brought on stage. Video of her rocking leather chaps-inspired pants and a fitted black top has social media users debating if the “Body Party” artist was flaunting her natural curves or if she sneakily amplified her backside.

Ciara fans heat up debate as singer faces BBL rumors. (Photo: Ciara/Instagram.)

Close-up shots of the entertainer gyrating on stage have come under scrutiny from those who are convinced that Atlanta’s princess joined the bandwagon of cosmetic surgeries to fill out her figure. “I didn’t know Ciara got a BBL,” a user wrote after goggling at the footage.

More analysis from onlookers included someone who wrote, “It’s only when she turns around I’m like that doesn’t look natural,” seemingly noting that her derriere was undeniably more pronounced. However, just as “haters” clocked in to comment on Ciara’s figure, so did her loyal supporters; only they showed up in her defense.

While several people were strong in their conviction by stating, “That’s definitely a BBL” and “Doesn’t look all that real,” countless others said that wasn’t the case. One person argued, “She did not. That’s natural baby weight. She’s always had a nice bum.”

Another individual said fans had more to look at, thanks to Russell Wilson. They commented, “Russell pumped it up with babies.” Ciara and her husband have been married for eight years and are parents to four children: Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future, Sienna, Win, and Adora.

The last of the bunch was welcomed in December 2023. The singer has noticeably been rocking a fuller figure since the birth of her fourth child. Still, another defender implied that Ciara’s extra curves should not come as a surprise.

“She was thick when she first came out,” they wrote. Ciara has never spoken or alluded to going under the knife to help with keeping her body in tip-top shape.

Ahead of hitting the road to tour, she announced plans to shed some of her extra baby weight. At the time, fans begged her to hold on to the extra cushion, comically noting that Russell was not the only one enjoying the view.