‘She Look Like She About to Pop’:  Vivica A. Fox’s Unrecognizable Look Leaves Fans Divided as Critics Say She ‘Really Damaged Her Beauty’  

Vivica A. Fox is turning heads left and right as fans set their eyes on her New York Fashion Week appearance.

The actress was tapped to host the Fashion Bomb Daily’s fourth annual Bomb Fashion Show Lavan Midtown on Sept. 7. She wore multiple looks; among them was a black fitted sequined gown with fringe embellishment. She paired the glam wardrobe with dangling earrings as layers of rhinestones around the neck of the gown appeared as a built-in necklace.

Vivica A. Fox turns heads with her New York Fashion Week appearance amid months of plastic surgery rumors. (Photo: Msvfox/Instagram.)

Footage of the event has circulated on social media, showing her strutting into the showroom to the applause of those seated for fashion extravaganza. However, unlike the excitement seen in a clip reshared by Hip Hop NY News, comments online sting with resounding criticism for the “Two Can Play That Game” star.

One person harshly wrote, “She look like she about to pop,” provoking others to describe Fox, 60, as appearing “stuffed” and “uncomfortable.” Another dissatisfied onlooker suggested she get a new stylist because “the clothes she wears makes her look old.”

Several more comments were hyperfocused on the fact that some people believe something about Fox’s appearance has gone awry. One gentleman commented that she “really damaged her beauty with the Botox BS stay natural.”

Another person under the impression that more than a medispa procedure is to blame suggested, “At some point the surgeon gotta tell Vivica No!!” A third individual said, “It’s not the weight it’s that crazy bbl.”

Fox has faced rumors of enhancing her backside since debuting a noticeably curvier figure last year. Speculation that she has nipped and tucked her face to hold on to her youthful high cheekbones and wrinkle-free beauty has been around much longer.

In the past, she admitted to experimenting with Botox but has never fessed up to keep her assets in place with additional procedures. Still, countless fans are certain that her “it girl days are gone.”

Comments slamming her transformation further derailed when people once again correlated her looks with her love life. “VIVICA FOX LOOKING FOR ANOTHER FIFTY CENT WHO IS GHOST,” read one such comment.

Her short-lived romance with the rapper 50 Cent has been a reoccurring topic since they hit it off in 2003. The “Kill Bill” standout has previously admitted that he is the one ex that she would consider dating again. He, on the other hand, does not share the same feelings. In fact, he considers flirting with her from the 2003 Bet Awards Show stage — where they met— a regrettable moment.

“He must be fun, loves to travel, not intimidated by who I am, and lets me spend money going shopping, open to all races.”



— 60-year-old actress, Vivica A Fox says she is finally looking for a husband and is taking boyfriend applications.



pic.twitter.com/1NVDJXwfnY — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 28, 2024

Criticism aside, there was still an outpouring of support shown to Fox. “Beautiful, whether she had put on a little weight or not, she still turned heads,” read one comment of approval. Another stated, “Vivica about hit that gym wit that trainer, show yall she still got a neck… yessss, stepp on they heads V.”

In the end, though, one woman implied that Fox would be better off allowing herself to age naturally age. They wrote, “You are a woman of a particular age, just let that vanity ride, let it be! You look great without all that hocus pocus.”