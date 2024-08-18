‘Move On’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Attacked By Fans for Revealing Her Healing Process Following Two-Year Breakup with Chiefs Player

The end of Kayla Nicole’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce played out in the public eye in the latter half of 2022.

The former couple were together on and off for five years, though many believed they were headed toward marriage at one point.

The-now three-time Super Bowl winner has moved on to dating pop star Taylor Swift since the summer of 2023. While the relationship appears to still be going strong, Kelce is the last thing on Nicole’s mind these days.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole says she is “flying away” from her problems amid social media storm over Kelce and Taylor Swift. (Photos: @Iamkaylanicole/Instagram; @Killatrav/Instagram.

The sports television correspondent and fitness influencer sat down with Life & Style Weekly on Aug. 9 for a candid conversation about how she coped with the public breakup and what helped her during her healing journey.

“I think that if anything I’ve learned that you kind of just laugh it off. Life doesn’t ever have to be that serious. My new response is now ‘I never went through a breakup. I’ve been single my whole life… that never happened'” Nicole joked.

She also said the breakup with Kelce was very much “in the rearview mirror now” and she did acknowledge some of the feelings that crept up in the midst of the split.

“I think when you going through a breakup, and anyone can relate to this, you feel like your life is over and the world is ending and nothing is ever going to be the same … you’re never going to happy again,” Nicole explained. B”ut you will, you absolutely will. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. You just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

Instead of dwelling on the past, Nicole said she is prioritizing self-care and pursuing her business ventures. She also suggested that embracing her personal freedom has helped her healing process.

“I’m dating for sure, I’m not in a relationship though,” she said. “I think I’m just enjoying my independence. I have this cute little bachelorette pad, it’s just me and my two dogs in there. I really don’t need male energy interrupting that space and my time. I’ve got a lot on my plate right now. So, I’m really enjoying focusing on me and building my brand and my businesses and just enjoying myself.”

The avid traveler added that she would be much more private regarding her next relationship and not share every little thing about it online for the world to scrutinize.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole at the kids choice sports awards.❤️👏🏽King and Queen Slaying.🤴🏼👸🏾🙏🏽❤️ @tkelce @iamkaylanicole pic.twitter.com/USRBMOr0LQ — nicole 🍉 (@uceybelair) July 24, 2018

The 32-year-old also opened up about what she hopes to find in her next romantic partner, saying she wanted to steer clear of the typical man she’s dated in the past.

“I’m open to trying new things. My type now I would say is someone of great character, loves their family, 6’5,” Nicole laughed, before adding she wants a man who is driven and very forthright.

“Nothing physical tho, that’s changed over time. I’m really am just open to whoever is going to be just a good, loving, down to earth, fun person that I can have a good time with,” she continued.

Fans had strong reactions to Nicole’s interview, with some accusing her of not being completely over her past romance with Kelce.

“Where’s all her goofy fans that say she’s moved on?? This woman needs therapy!!! Move on. Period,” one person commented.

“Healing from WHATTT?!?? It’s been over two years? You posted every single detail and thing about your relationship and life and now you’re private? You photoshop everything and I have horrific stories about you yet… just wow. Girl. You contradicted yourself through the entirety of this interview with your actions,” another critic commented on YouTube.

“How embarrassing for her,” an Instagram user wrote.

Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend of 5 Years Kayla Nicole Speaks on Her Healing Journey After Kelce Left Her For Taylor Swift and Mahomes' Wife Brittany Took Her Off The Group Chat; Nicole Speaks on How She Has to Pretend They Were Never Together (Video-Pics) https://t.co/Xl4qYuag41 pic.twitter.com/GjhMLFlUfO — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 11, 2024

“She needs to get over Travis, He is in love with Taylor and she is not on the same level of them. I am sure millions of people don’t even know who she is,” another social media wrote.

The exact reason Kelce and Nicole went their separate ways in 2022 remains unclear. At the time rumors swirled that Kelce was unfaithful, while others hinted that the NFL player was not generous with money.

The Chief’s tight end pushed back against the idea that he was financially stingy.

“I would never say that I was supporting her,” Kelce said on “The Pivot” podcast last year. “She had a very financially stable life in what she was doing in her career. But you got to be crazy if you think I never … helped or gave her a couple of dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.”

He explained, “I mean we were in a relationship for five years. $100 here and $100 there wasn’t even thought about.”

Fans slammed Kelce in April when Nicole stepped out during a Lakers game. Some suggested that Kelce “fumbled” Nicole after a picture of her at the NBA game racked up more than 108,000 likes.

“I just a baby!!!!!!!” Nicole captioned a series of photos of herself.

Following the breakup, she was bombarded with messages from critics about her interracial relationship and others nasty insults.

“Dear Black Girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love…they’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you’re not enough,” she said in a recorded video last October.

Kayla Nicole posted a beautiful & transparent message to Black women. Instead of feeding into the negativity that the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift romance unnecessarily created for her, she used her voice to uplift & connect with many women sharing similar experiences in life. pic.twitter.com/UQjSU0ddgT — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) October 10, 2023

“They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment because of your Blackness. You should have known better.” The influencer later added, “You deserve protection, and your feelings matter solely because you’re a Black girl.”