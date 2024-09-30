‘It Hasn’t Been Perfect’: Snoop Dogg Shares Dedication to Wife Shante Days After Her Cryptic Post About ‘Pimpin’

Marriage isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. And no couple knows that more than Snoop Dogg and Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus.

While the rumor mill swirled around Shante’s recent cryptic messages and Snoop’s solo trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, recent posts show the couple together stronger than ever.

Snoop Dogg celebrates marriage to wife Shante Broadus as she shares cryptic post about “pimpin.” (Photo: Snoopdogg/Instagram.)

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper posted a video on Instagram sharing memorable moments from his eventful year. The images included him in Papa Snoop mode tying his granddaughter’s tennis shoes, hanging out in Paris with his best friend Martha Stewart, and several pictures of himself with his wife of 27 years.

It also featured current and throwback images of their son, Cordae.

One flick featured the Boss Lady and The Dogg Father decked out in their best pimp-like attire of floor-length overcoats, with Shante’s boasting jewel adornments and Snoop opting for a bright orange fur collar. The following picture then catches the couple showing off their complementary king and queen crown rings to signify their bond.

Snoop tagged his wife in the caption of the post, which featured the track “A Beautiful Woman” by his Death Row Records artist October London as the soundtrack.

Fans always support Snoop when he shows love to his family, especially his wife.

One fan commented, “Many beautiful years together. Beautiful photos.”

Another follower loves seeing the Black love on their feed. “I love seeing you guys together inspirational.”

Many are familiar with the Broadus family and their history of Snoop’s public infidelity. But some are truly inspired by how they’ve made it to nearly three decades of marriage.

“My favorite couple of my favorite black couple, king and queen you to share the kind of love that a woman like me only dreams about I hope and prayer find the kind of love and conviction in longevity that you to[o] have your big inspiration and we know it hasn’t been perfect,” yet another social media user wrote. “It has its ups and downs, but that’s where the better or for worse come in. Congratulations on everything.”

Shante jumped into the comments to confirm the love with a set of blue heart emojis. She was seen wearing the same black floor-length coat with diamond-covered pockets and cuffs via her Instagram post on Friday, Sept. 27.

In a matching cowboy hat and cane, she looks every bit of the boss lady she is in the set of photos she posted, including one with her posse of ladies. The mother of three captioned the slides “Stay Fly and Keep It Pimpin.’

Both posts are refreshing to see after a series of cryptic posts that left fans raising their eyebrows about the state of the Broadus household.

Shante’s weekly “Boss Lady approved” posts received a firestorm of comments and debates, especially since Shante never provides context or clarity about the posts.

On Apr. 21, she shared, “They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier.” On Aug. 10, she posted, “The worst prison is a home without peace. Choose your partner wisely,” which many thought was about her husband being in Paris without her.

One of Shante’s latest, which has racked up almost 10,000 likes, states, “Never beg someone for what you can get elsewhere without asking.”

Snoop has been sharing his perspective on why he believes he and his high school sweetheart have been together so long.

“I’ve got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart — she’s loving and she’s caring, and we are meant to be together,” Snoop said in a recent interview with People. “When we said we’d marry, we married till death do us part. Ain’t that what it say? Not till arguments do us part or fighting or finances, but till death do us part.”

Shante, who usually avoids the camera, recently spoke about the “love of her life” in a July radio interview with Big Boy.

“Tall, dark skin and just being funny,” she admitted were the things that initially attracted her to Snoop. “He was the clown and the rapper.”

She then provided her perspective on what keeps the Broadus household in check.

“Sometimes when he’s home he might have an attitude. It’s cool. I just tell him to shut the hell up and keep it pushing,” she shared.