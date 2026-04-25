‘Nooooooo’: Snoop Dogg Goes Too Far with ‘Inappropriate’ Stage Dance, but One Background Detail Has People Asking Who Signed Off on This

While the spotlight allows everyone to shine, Snoop Dogg‘s decision to fulfill a fan’s dream resulted in a brutal lesson about accountability.

The “Doggystyle” rapper has a cross-generational catalog of raunchy hits and chart-topping pop collaborations.

But in his more mature years, and since becoming a grandfather, Snoop has softened his gangsta rap persona.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

‘Jermaine is Just as Trashy’: Outraged Fans Slam Jermaine Dupri for Admittedly Exposing 12-Year-Old Bow Wow to Strippers, Scarring Him for Life

He pivoted into children’s content, teaming up with the animated series “Gracie’s Corner.” Snoop also launched the “Doggyland” kids’ songs and nursery rhyme series, pulling in a younger audience.

Fans who grew up on his ’90s and 2000s hits now share him with kids discovering him through their parents. Those two worlds collided at a recent concert.

Dogg and Ice Cube headlined the “420 on the Rocks” show on April 20 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The lineup also included Too $hort, Czarface, Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang, 7L, and Esoteric

A viral moment during Snoop’s set made for an uncomfortable experience that everyone is talking about.

Snoop brought a little girl on stage to perform with him at Red Rocks pic.twitter.com/XbIkuoXZYG — TaraBull (@TaraBull) April 23, 2026

At one point, Snoop incorporated an exotic dancer into his performance of “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” The tantalizing moment shifted when the superstar invited an energetic child from the audience to join him on stage.

The little girl was styled in light blue jeans and a graphic Tupac tee with the sleeves cut off for the occasion.

Snoop performed to her right as she danced, and the scantily clad entertainer on the pole was a few feet to the child’s left. Snoop encouraged his young fan, saying, “Get it, girl! Go! Go! Go!” as the song wrapped.

At the end, he gave her a high-five, held her hand, and walked her to the edge of the stage, seemingly to return her to her parents. Before departing, he announced the girl’s name, Zeplin, to the cheering audience.

The widespread clip caused an uproar among fans. Some criticized Snoop for facilitating an inappropriate moment with a minor present, and others said he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“All parties are responsible. Both the parents and snoop. The minute snoop saw a kid on the stage, he should have told them to leave,” said one viewer.

Other reactions state, “I know a child shouldn’t be there, but why would he bring a child on stage?”

Others aimed at Snoop by resurfacing past controversies. He barked at the backlash in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of the moment.

He wrote, “Under fire her father let her get on stage she was dancing all night I let a fan have fun her parents were there sorry try again. Carry on.”

One person snapped, “This ain’t no betta than him shucking and jiving across Trump’s stage.”

The “Sensual Seduction” artist received additional backlash for performing at a 2025 Donald Trump inauguration party.

“Inappropriate to have a child at a Snoop Concert with a “half [dressed] “ woman sliding down a stripper pole. You wouldn’t see Snoop’s grandchildren on stage like that,” said one person.

Someone else remarked, “But he was so bothered that there’s a couple in the buzz lightyear movie ooh okay.”

Last year, he also vented on social media about Disney’s “Lightyear. He said it exposed his children to content he wasn’t ready to explain, including a relationship between two female characters.

One defender wrote, “But the dancer just got down [and] stopped dancing [and] proceeded to hype lil girl up.” But it was still hard pass for the person who wrote, “Still a nah tf goin on here.”

A third critic mentioned, “After the trump inauguration his downfall gotta be studied after so many years of success.”

He should’ve had the sense to not let the child up there tho even if it was bad parenting that lead up to the incident

However, some might argue that Snoop securing a contributor role during NBC’s Olympic coverage suggests he’s more popular and accepted than ever.