‘It’s a Rocky Road’: Snoop Dogg Drops Marriage Bombshell Amid Wife Shante’s Cryptic Post About Begging for What ‘You Can Get Elsewhere’

After 27 years of marriage, Snoop Dogg is certain that nothing can come between him and his wife, Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus. But the pair could not have a greater difference of perspectives on long-lasting love.

For the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, his wife has been the best part of the past three decades of his life.

According to a new interview with People, the 52-year-old is confident that having his own enduring relationship has afforded him the expertise to help about young men.

Snoop Dogg’s drops bombshell about marriage to wife Shante Broadus as she shares cryptic post about love. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

When asked what advice he could give on matters of the heart, Snoop suggested that men should “find out what your companion loves most and concentrate on doing it the most. That’s real love.”

He then boasted about his better half. “My wife, Shante, she understands me. She’s a great mother. A tremendous grandmother. An excellent wife. A great friend, and she know how to push all of my buttons to make me act a motherf—g fool or either to make me act cool, and I love it,” he said.

The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 1997 and are parents to sons Cordell and Cordai and daughter Cori. Snoop is also a father to a son named Julian, whom he welcomed in June 1998 with Laurie Helmond — the year after his and Shante’s wedding.

Snoop’s “outside baby,” as many have called Julian, is seldomly seen with the West Coast rap icon; however, he was on hand with the rest of his siblings and Shante when his dad accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

The Death Row Records CEO has a notorious past of extramarital affairs. In the past, he has made headlines for his rumored on-and-off romantic dealings with Instagram model Celina Powell, which were blasted on social media.

Celina Powell discussing how she texted Snoop Dogg out of the blue from someone giving her his number & pretending she knew him prior & how he flew her out that night & fucked her raw & snorted coke off of her body. His poor wife. pic.twitter.com/TGnjHBvw2Z — LinaRaye (@Epithymia__) March 8, 2021

In 2020, it was widely speculated that Snoop attempted to publicly make amends with his wife on the song “Don’t Be Mad At Me.”

On the track, he raps, “I’m tired of sayin’ sorry for the same s—t, D—n near lost my queen f—ing round with that lame b—ch, Ashamed of myself ’cause I shamed you, Good or bad, right or wrong, we always bang through.”

Four years later, and that last line still rings true. “In relationships like this, it’s a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both. Some things I want you to be a part of, some things I don’t want you to be a part of to protect you.’ But not knowing that she should have been there the whole way to protect [me],” Snoop told People. He would go on to admit that he makes “bad decisions” but that “the good to my bad is her.”

Snoop Dogg & His Wife Still Together After 30 Years ❤️ 🌹 pic.twitter.com/c4s3oZwhpv — Khan 🧢 🌟 (@Khanstillday) July 15, 2024

The “Gin & Juice” rapper doted on his longtime love for helping him to understand patience and the value of family and to not make excuses.

“How do I stay married for so long? I’ve got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart — she’s loving and she’s caring, and we are meant to be together,” Snoop said about Shante. “When we said we’d marry, we married till death do us part. Ain’t that what it say? Not ’till arguments do us part or fighting or finances, but till death do us part.”

However, hours after his interview with People began to circulate on Sept. 13, Shante shared a message of her own. Her cryptic “Boss Lady approved” meme, read, “Never beg someone for what you can get elsewhere without asking.”

As per her usual posting habits, she did not provide context behind the message or shed light on if it was a lesson she learned during her years of being married to the Long Beach native.

Still, it resonated with her followers. One fan commented, “I approve this message.” While a second said, “When you see your worth, that’s when the begging stops!” In the past, her posts, which more often than not are perceived as telltale signs of marital turmoil, have been misconstrued as the ultra-private businesswoman publicly dealing with heartache.

Shante rarely accepts interview offers and has shied away from discussing private matters with the world, so her true feelings about Snoop’s indiscretions remain unknown.

But the “Doggystyle” emcee admitted during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that there were times he felt it would be best if he were single.

His disclosed that The Gap Band singer Charlie Wilson advised him not to “blow a good thing. Get back home. You got the greatest woman in the world. You have a family.”