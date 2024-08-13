‘The Wrong Partner Can Make You Miserable’: Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Shares Cryptic Post After Staying In L.A. While Her Husband Was Living It Up In Paris

Is there trouble in the Broadus household?

Fans think so after Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus, shared yet another cryptic post that has social media users wondering if the couple are having marital issues.

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus face criticism about infidelity in their 27-year marriage. (Photo: @bosslady_ent/Instagram)

Shante shared one of her “Boss Lady Approved” messages on her Instagram page that read, “The worst prison is a home without peace. Choose your partner wisely” on Aug. 11. Fans had mixed reactions to the possibly coded message.

“Unc better get home,” one person on Instagram user replied, directly referring to Boss Lady’s husband. The 52-year-old hip-hop legend is also known as Uncle Snoop.

While some commenters took Shante’s message as a subtle confession about her marriage, others embraced the meme as a random warning.

“Thank [you]. I needed this right now at this moment,” a fan commented. In addition, another commenter wrote, “I absolutely love your inspirational quotes. So inspiring keep them coming please.”

In contrast, other people on Instagram rejected the “worst prison is a home without peace” quote. For instance, someone typed, “Stop blaming y’all absence of peace on [your] partner,” while another said, “The wrong partner can make life MISERABLE.”

This marks the second veiled post in months that fans have connected to Snoop. In March 2024, Shante shared another Instagram message that had the public wondering if Snoop cheated again, which stated, “They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier.”

Snoop was one of the American celebrity faces hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Shante’s message went up on the day the West Coast legend teamed up with his musical mentor, Dr. Dre, to perform as part of the Closing Ceremony from their hometown of Los Angeles.

“The Next Episode” rapper also participated in the Opening Ceremony on July 26 and carried the Olympic torch for the United States. Plus, Snoop appeared in a video celebrating British Olympic athletes posted by the United Kingdom’s Prince William and Princess Catherine.

At one point, Snoop drew the internet’s ire for a clip of longtime friend Martha Stewart feeding him a cookie from a fork. Some viewers felt the promotional video filmed in Paris was disrespectful to Shante Broadus.

“Seems inappropriate to me but I’m not married,” an Instagram user insisted. Similarly, someone added, “Definitely ’cause ain’t he married? Wish the next woman would feed my husband lol.”

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart bonding during the Olympics pic.twitter.com/UlQLm8j6w8 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 3, 2024

While Snoop became a media darling for the Summer Games, Shante was busy having a girls night out at Chris Brown’s “The 11:11 Tour” stop in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. The former star “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood” reality series was seen in a selfie video singing and dancing alongside R&B songstress Monica.

Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Broadus Jr.) married his high school sweetheart Shante Taylor in June 1997. They renewed their vows in January 2008. The couple have three children — sons Cordé and Cordell and daughter Cori. Snoop also has a son who was born in 1998, Julian, with a woman named Laurie Holmond.

In August 2023, Snoop Dogg gave his opinion on why his marriage with Shante has survived for so long. He told the “Today with Hoda & Jenna” show, “I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other. She knew what my dreams and goals were, and at the same time, I knew what hers were.”