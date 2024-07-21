‘I Probably Won’t Ever Hold the Baby’: Sonya Curry Fears What Will Happen If She Posts Son Steph Curry and His Wife Ayesha’s New Baby Without Their Consent 

Sonya Curry, mother of NBA star Steph Curry and co-host of the new podcast “Raising Fame,” recently revealed that her son and daughter-in-law, Ayesha Curry, have set strict boundaries when it comes to photos of their newborn son, Caius Curry.

In a candid conversation with Atlanta Black Star, Curry, alongside her co-host Lucille O’Neal, discussed their new show and the challenges of navigating family privacy in the age of social media.

When asked about when the public might catch a glimpse of baby Caius, Sonya admitted she is uncertain.

“Who knows?” she said.

Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry, says she doesn’t know whne Steph or his wife Ayesha will share photos of their new baby. (Photos: @sacurry22/Instagram; @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

Sonya, herself once married to former NBA star Dell Curry, emphasized her respect for her children’s privacy. “I try to stay out of the way,” she said, echoing a sentiment shared by her co-host, Shaquille O’Neal’s mother, Lucille.

Jokingly, Sonya added, “If I post something or something gets out there before they do it, Lord have Mercy, I probably won’t ever hold the baby.”

This light-hearted comment underscores the delicate balance she as a grandparent has to navigate in respecting their celebrity children’s wishes in light of the public’s insatiable desire to peek into their private lives.

“All three of my children really have a different way of how they handle their social media and exposure to their family” she explained. “And you never know when they’re going to change their mind. You don’t ever want to just assume just because you’ve been doing it this way for this amount of time that it’s okay every single time.”

Besides Stephen, 36, and Seth, 33, who is also an NBA player, Sonya and Dell Curry have a daughter, Sydel Curry, 29, a wife, mom of two, content creator and mental health advocate.

Sonya also shared that she has largely refrained from posting on social media to avoid any potential conflicts. “I just don’t want to get that text message or that phone call, ‘Now, Mom, you know,’” implying that she’s received that call before.

Steph and Ayesha’s family is growing before the world’s eyes. But they have been cautious about revealing their children’s identities until they reach a certain age.

The Currys, who met as teenagers in 2003, reconnected in 2008, and married in June 2011, are also now the parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, Canon, 5, and Caius, who just turned 2 months.

The public first fell in love with their eldest daughter, Riley, in 2015, when she charmed audiences during a press conference appearance with her father. She was 2 years old and had the entire nation in the palm of her hand.

Reflecting on that moment, Steph said, “I didn’t know how she was going to act because that’s the first time I’ve ever brought her up there. Once she started laughing after the first question when she heard my voice in the microphone, I knew it was going to be downhill from there.”

Riley’s interruptions and cheerful demeanor, including telling her dad to “be quiet” for talking too loud, captivated viewers. It was also endearing to watch the then-young and new dad navigate his work and his baby girl for the first time in public.

Ryan’s introduction was more immediate, with Steph sharing the news on Instagram right after her birth. He posted, “I’m wayyyyy up I feel Blessed! God is Great. Thanks to the doctors and staff at Alta Bates for taking care of my girls, especially Dr. Poddatori. Healthy baby and @ayeshacurry is all I prayed for. #prouddaddy.”

In 2018, Ayesha posted the first photos of their son Canon a month after his birth.

“How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?!” she wrote. Adding, “Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon.”

The parents did post a birthday announcement showing the newest warrior’s fist.

The caption said, “Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24.”

While the public eagerly awaits the first glimpse of baby Caius, Sonya’s respect for her son and daughter-in-law’s wishes reflects a broader theme of privacy and boundaries within high-profile families. This is something that she and Lucille stress when it comes to their show.

AYESHA CURRY ENLISTS STEPH CURRY AND THEIR KIDS FOR ‘SWEET JULY’ MAGAZINE COVER https://t.co/dbSBHujjJu pic.twitter.com/XgIUuXZAuU — BCK (@officialbck) October 23, 2021

But don’t get it twisted. When it comes down to slamming people she believes are trash talking her son on the court, Sonya speaks up.

After Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason seemed to be taunting Steph and his team on social media by posting a clip from the ’70s “The Warriors” movie to “come out and play,” her inner mama bear came out.

The more buzz Eason created, the more compelled Sonya was to say something. She asked, “Who is he?!!!” on her platform causing a dust-up. Fans went crazy and even Eason’s mother chimed in.

“Hey girl! He’s my son,” Teroya Eason posted, “A really good kid. The most effective player in LSU history +holds SEC history. He don’t fear shooters, we a team sport D-up family! He’s built for glory.”

Many chimed in on Mama Eason’s post, defending Mama Curry and the Warriors.

“I don’t think Tari Eason is really a factor if you still haven’t beat us in four years,” one person wrote.

Steph did not really trip off the trash talking. During their April game against the Rockets, he sat on the sideline and clicked bottles in his hands like the “Warriors” characters did in the movie, saying he was there to play.

Balancing their public persona with their family’s privacy serves as a testament of how they actually raised fame and the reason why their show is going to be way different than some of the other celebrity mom shows that are currently on air.