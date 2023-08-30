‘Hopefully, It Instills Some Fear In Her’: Boosie Admits He Threatened to ‘Black’ His Daughter’s Eye After Calling Out Her and Her Mother In New Song

Fans are talking and it’s not looking too good for rapper Boosie Badazz after he aired out his frustrations with his daughter, Toriana Tori Hatch, and her mother in his new song, “Ungrateful.”

Boosie faces backlash for threatening to harm his daughter after calling her and her mother out in new song.

Taken from his new album, “Going Thru Some Thangs,” the Louisiana native spit a few unhinged bars about Hatch’s mother, Rachel Wagner, requesting child support for the 16-year-old. He also mentioned the vehicle he gifted his daughter, and recently took back after she moved out of his Atlanta home.

“Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/Ol’ dirty-a— b—h ’bout to lie in court,” he raps in the third verse. “Well, that AMG Benz I’ma need that back/Won’t play it like that, you ain’t ’bout to keep that.”

He continued spitting vile lyrics about Wagner’s family, adding, “You ain’t never been s—t but a f—g hood rat/Your ungrateful a—.”

The Black Mercedez AMG Boosie spoke of can also be seen in the music video for “Ungrateful,” which currently has over 426,000 views. He reportedly took the car back last month after Hatch left Atlanta to care for her ill mother at the time.

“Cut off my daughter for life, your ungrateful a—. Girl called me a b—h a— n—. All the s— I did for this f—g child.”

Hatch caught wind of her father’s video and responded in a rant taken from her Instagram Live. She said her mother has never been in jail, unlike her father who previously dodged a life sentence for a murder charge.

“Should have stayed in there. That’s how I’m feeling and I don’t take it back,” she said as Wagner chimed in from the background.

Hatch continued, “He’s never been there for me mentally. Anytime I ever felt happiness from this man it was temporary,” before Wagner advised her to explain why she moved out of Boosie’s house.

Hatch is the same daughter who went viral after announcing her father’s return home in a video yelling, “I told y’all n—, I told y’all n—. Y’all thought I was playing but I told y’all. He coming home today, he coming home today.”

Damn boosie daughter tori really grew up and disrespected him, I believe boosie she left cause her mama put him on child support pic.twitter.com/Aczi0ThiCy — DB (@1mdb_) July 16, 2023

She claims she informed her father that she was moving to Houston after her mom had a bad car accident and she planned to drive the Mercedez he gifted her. “I almost died. Like I was really in a wheelchair,” said Wagner.

The young child previously blasted her father for taking the car back. She claims they “got into it” days before, and Boosie allegedly told her he didn’t care about her mother being in a car accident. “I wanted to go home and help my mama,” she said. “I been getting called out my name by this man. He broke my heart before a n— could.”

At one point, viewers can hear Hatch’s mother on the phone with Boosie, who can be heard yelling and screaming about his daughter.

“Tell that bitch I’m taking her off my will in the morning. I’m a black her f—g eye when I see her,” he said before calling Wagner a “crackhead.”

But it appears the Boosie is unbothered by his daughter’s remarks as he confessed to threatening her in another video while on Instagram Live.

“If we gon’ keep it real, we gon’ tell it. That shit hurt me,” the father of eight admitted. “My daughters, I raised them to be precious gold. Yeah, I told her that ’bout three, four times. I told her I was gon’ black her eye about three, four times. Hopefully, it instills some fear in her. Look like it ain’t work.”

Fans on social media are shocked and completely appalled that Boosie or any parent would ever address their children in such a way.

“At this point just go to family therapy or something because this too much…”

“This is a Prime EXAMPLE of how NOT to be a father. I hope his fans and the men in his life that are REAL fathers and emotionally stable men who care about the energy that put out with their kids pull him to the side and get him together.”

‘This actually sad asf!!”

“He looks so hurt. No lie, I’ve met some really entitled kids. He got all them kids and she the only one that feel like that? Idk but lemme mind my broke ass bidness.”

“why do y’all want y’all kids to be scared of you? Like I never understood tht. Smh.”

“How old is this child? And why is her mother encouraging this behavior online? Why is Boosie responding to this child? There’s so much to unpack here… where’s Iyanla?”

The Mercedez vehicle was gifted to Hatch for her 16th birthday in mid-July. But due to her leaving town reportedly to help her mother recover, she disowned Boosie as her father for revoking her driving privileges.