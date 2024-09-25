‘I Didn’t Know the World of Crack’: Halle Berry Opens Up About Her Eye-Opening Experiences in Drug Dens and Loving Portraying a ‘Crack Ho’

Some of Halle Berry’s most gritty and unglamorous roles have been her favorites to portray in her three decades-spanning career. The 58-year-old made her big film debut in the 1991 Spike Lee joint “Jungle Fever,” playing opposite Samuel L. Jackson as crack addict Vivian to addict Gator.

While Jackson knew firsthand what it was like to deal with drug addiction — ironically, his role in the movie was the first time he acted while sober after kicking what he once considered a functional habit — Berry did not. She had no experience with drug use, nor had she grown up in an environment where narcotics were commonplace.

But in a recent interview for “Sway’s Universe,” she told the hosts that roles like Vivian and her turn in the 1995 film “Losing Isaiah,” where she played crack-addicted mother Khaila Richards fighting to regain custody of her son, Isaiah, she found the mental and emotional toll of the characters taxing and fulfilling.

“That was a big jump for me,” Berry said about playing Khaila. “I mean, ‘Jungle Fever’ gave me Viv the crack ho’. … It was a start, and I love that.” She humored the hosts as she boasted that she loved taking on those type of characters.

“Oh, I loved it. I love that. It was so good,” said the Academy Award winner. She would go on to reveal that with no prior knowledge about life as a fiend, she spent time in “crack dens,” soaking up whatever intel she could to make her performance as believable as her skills would allow.

“I was such a baby actor at that time, and I didn’t know, I didn’t know the world of crack, you know what I mean? That’s a good thing. Served me well. But I knew I wanted to be the crack ho’, but I knew nothing about it. So I went down and actually did some dangerous, dumb stuff — the older me would never do this — but the baby me went into some crack dens and sat up in there and got a dose of what that was,” she continued.

Berry would also disclose that when Jackson and her colleagues learned about her “really scary” research process, they responded, “What the f—k is wrong? You did what? Why? It’s called acting!”

The actress attempted to rationalize her logic by explaining, “‘I didn’t know how to act a crackhead. I’ve never seen that really.’ I knew I wanted the role, but yet I hadn’t seen it.”

Getting into the role also led her to forgo showering, brushing her teeth, and combing her hair. “She was nasty,” said the “Monster’s Ball” star. “It’s kind of what I felt like I needed to do to connect to that.”

In the YouTube comments of the video, a fan’s reaction read, “Halle Berry has never got the respect she deserves. She is so amazing with her craft. One of the best actresses ever.” While another individual praised her approach as they wrote, “Halle Berry fully commits to every role she plays.”

Berry paid homage to the 30th anniversary release of “Jungle Fever” and Vivian in 2021. In an Instagram post, she reminisced, “Crack hoe Viv was my very first movie role and one of my absolute favorite roles to this day.”

She thanked Lee for the opportunity and for “believing in me” as she shared a photo from on set. Even then, her fans said, “You Killed it in this Movie. So real and it hit.”

Some noted as well, Berry was the “prettiest crackhead in movie history, sista!”