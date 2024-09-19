‘Oh No. I Rebuke!’: Fans Warn Shedeur Sanders to Beware of the Kardashian Curse After Colorado Star Is Spotted with Kendall Jenner 

Shedeur Sanders has been getting some attention lately and there’s buzz that he is a prospect that is highly anticipated for next year’s NFL draft.

But being the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes and the son of former NFL player and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders invites some potential unwanted spotlight as well. A clip of Shedeur is going viral after the 22-year-old was spotted hugging Kendall Jenner.

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur speaks up to defend dad’s coaching skills after being slammed by former athletes. (Photo: @deionsanders/Instagram)

A content creator posted the clip and wrote, “Shedeur Sanders met up with Kendall Jenner, who happened to be in Boulder recently.” Jenner was in Boulder — the University of Colorado’s city — because she’s been traveling to different cities to promote her liquor brand 818 Tequila.

Since the video only shows the top half of Jenner and the back of Shedeur, who happened to be wearing a hoodie, it’s unclear if she was serving up drinks during their meeting, but it appeared he was waiting in a line to greet her. After the few people in front of him stepped to the side, he stepped up to give Jenner a hug and said, “How you doing?” before the video ends.

Shedeur received warnings from many of his fans about the idea of getting close to Jenner.

One person said, “Nothing good comes after a BLACK athlete gets wit one of them Kardashian’s/Jenners,” and another said “Oh no. I rebuke, I rebuke!”

A third person wrote, “Stay the f-ck away form our QB Kardashian/Jenner can’t remember the last athlete to have a successful relationship with one of those girls.”

Out of all five Kardashian-Jenner girls, Khloé, and Kendall have dated mostly NBA players. Khloé, who most notably married and divorced NBA player Lamar Odom, was dating Minnesota Timberwolves player Rashad McCants in 2008 to 2009. He was then traded to the Sacramento Kings, where he only played one more season and was never picked up by another team.

Speaking to the Charlotte Observer in 2017, McCants said the relationship with Khloé made people doubt his commitment to the NBA. “Without that situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.”

Later in 2009, after just one month of dating, Khloe married Los Angeles Lakers star Odom. The two documented their marriage on their eponymous reality TV series “Khloe and Lamar,” but their union began to fall apart and Odom’s secret battles with substance abuse began to come to light in 2013. Later that year, Odom was arrested for a DUI. Between 2011 and 2014, he went from playing for the Lakers to Dallas Mavericks to the L.A. Clippers before becoming a free agent. After that he went to the Euroleague, where he played for two games before suffering a back injury.

He then signed with the Knicks in April 2014 before the team waived him in July that same year.

Then there is the notorious relationship Khloé had with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristain Thompson. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star went on to have two children with Thompson, but their relationship has been vastly strained by Thompson’s multiple infidelities. Nonetheless, Thompson’s 13-year NBA career has not ended, and he is currently on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster.

As for her little sister Kendall, she briefly dated Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons from 2018-2019. Simmons was named Rookie of the Year in 2018 and an All-Star in 2019. But the next few seasons would become rocky for Simmons after his Philadelphia 76ers team lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in a highly contested seven-game series in 2021. Apparently feeling he was blamed for the defeat in Game 7, Simmons never played for the 76ers again before being traded to Brooklyn. He ended up missing the entire 2021-2022 season even after arriving in Brooklyn midseason. Complaining since then of knee and back injuries — which resulted in both knee surgery and back surgeries — Simmons had played in only 57 games over the past three seasons.

Following that relationship Kendall dated Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker for two years between 2020-2022.

It’s currently unclear what her relationship status is now, but it appears she may be rekindling her 2023 relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The two were seen spotted together in Paris holding hands this past June.

Shedeur’s relationship status is uncertain as well as it seems he and actress Storm Reid may have quietly split after debuting their relationship on the red carpet last year.