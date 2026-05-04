‘It’s Called Excellence’: Shedeur Sanders Beats the Odds, Graduates College One Year After NFL Draft Gamble

Shedeur Sanders can’t help but steal the spotlight. Like his father, Deion Sanders, he is a lightning rod for attention— both for good and bad controversy.

The spotlight has trailed the young student-athlete his entire life, but this moment had nothing to do with football. This time, it was about a milestone every parent waits for — watching their child graduate into the real world.

After retiring his college jersey last year, Deion’s youngest son returned to the University of Colorado in cap and gown.

Shedeur Sanders’ graduation should’ve been a simple win, but it quickly turned into another social media debate over his path to success. (Photo: @shedeursanders/Instagram)

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Shedeur walked at Folsom Field, earning his sociology degree after time at Colorado and Jackson State. For an NFL player who leaped from college, the moment stood out — drawing both praise and scrutiny.

In a series of Instagram posts, he documented the day with gratitude and signature confidence.

In one image, he recreated one of his father’s most iconic pregame setups — only this time swapping out a football uniform for his neatly laid-out cap and gown and cleats. The caption was simple: “Thank you GOD.”

Browns Pro Bowl QB Shedeur Sanders is graduating from the University of Colorado with a degree in Sociology and will walk at the ceremony.



Sanders, 24, had his jersey retired at Colorado and will now return to campus to officially earn his degree after his rookie year in the… pic.twitter.com/6eDT7LWmii — Preme Football (@premefootball) May 2, 2026

In a clip shared by the school’s athletics department, Sanders stood among his classmates and said, “What’s up? We at graduation… It’s called excellence, man. It’s excellence.”

But what should have been a straightforward celebration didn’t stay that way for long.

Within hours, fans and critics flooded the school’s X account with reactions ranging from genuine support to thinly veiled shade.

“A graduate in Sociology with a 3.9 GPA — congrats to the young man for finishing,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Congrats to my guy!! Got to be smart not only on the field but off it too for the present & ur future after football!!”

Not everyone was clapping, though. “Good for him! He’s going to need that degree soon!” one commenter posted, while another went further: “He’ll need it when everyone figures out he can’t play QB.”

Others pushed back. “Good for him. It’s sad so many people wanna see this kid fail… if Primetime was your Dad, you’d have some ego too,” one supporter wrote.

The debate was fueled by comments from Deion Sanders earlier this month, when he discussed how modern college athletes balance academics.

“You did it son and I’m truly Proud of u,” Deion wrote on Instagram. “To EARN a degree from @cubuffs is an accomplishment of commitment and something u focused on and achieved it with a multitude of distractions. @shedeursanders.”

Most NFL players don’t enter the league with a degree, with only about 30–40% of rookies having finished college before declaring for the draft, according to Penn State Vanguard.

Still, many students leave school close to the finish line — roughly 75% are within a year of graduating. Of the many who declare early for the draft, some don’t always go back and finish. About half of all NFL players eventually complete their degrees, per Russell Street Report.

The league even supports that path through programs highlighted by NFL Operations, that encourag players to return to school.

When asked why he came back to Colorado for his graduation, Deion’s son stressed that it was a personal decision.

“I got to stack up my real life chips. I really thinking about getting might get my masters for real,” he told a friend while taking a drive after the ceremony.

“It’s something I really feel like would be very effective. I don’t think you have to have a masters or a degree to be successful. But I’m doing it more for the activity of learning,” said Shedeur.

The conversation quickly turned to comparisons with some fans revisiting his draft slide. The moment felt more like fallout from Deion’s influence on both college and pro football.

On draft day in 2025, Shedeur — once projected as a top pick — unexpectedly fell to no. 144 on the board as team after team passed. His antagonizing wait turned into one of the biggest talking points of the night.

Throughout the season, former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski resisted complimenting Shedeur’s skills on the field and disrespected one of his historic wins.

🔥 Shedeur Opens Up. Decision to Attend Graduation 💛



"I gotta stack up my real life chips. I might need to get my Masters. I'm doing it for the activity of learning"



📽️ @Dstudzzz https://t.co/du4F2NoQbF pic.twitter.com/9zFSkFHk5e — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) May 3, 2026

Amid the scrutiny, he brushed it off as motivation, rejecting claims that his success came easily because of his father.

“That’s just a tactic people use for people that come from good families or have good parents. I didn’t fall into that,” said Sheduer, while speaking to high school students and the press after the draft.

The Nike-backed athlete added, “People say, ‘Oh, you did this because of your dad.’ I’m thankful my dad took the opportunity to do what he was supposed to do. I don’t never feel shame or anything like that.”

The comments took off fast, dragging his dad into a viral debate over how Shedeur’s degree was earned despite his father claiming he’s barely spent time in a classroom. As criticism and draft-night moments piled up, the spotlight intensified. Meanwhile, Shedeur’s actual performance in class and on the field got buried in the noise.

According to The Sporting News, he reportedly maintained a 3.9 GPA while building a productive career on the field.

At Colorado alone, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns across two seasons, completing 71.8 percent of his passes.

Across his full college career, including his time at Jackson State, Sanders totaled 14,353 passing yards and 134 touchdowns, while throwing a touchdown in an NCAA Division I-record 49 consecutive games — a run that earned him the Johnny Unitas Award as the nation’s top quarterback in 2024 and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

From being coached by his father to carrying the weight of the Sanders name, Shedeur has rarely had the luxury of a quiet moment.