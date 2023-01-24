‘Whether I’m There or Not, I Do Support’: Storm Reid Describes Her Relationship with Boyfriend Shedeur As ‘Fun,’ Says She Attends Every One of His Football Games She Can

Actress Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, made their red carpet debut Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “Missing.” Now the “Wrinkle in Time” star is letting people know more information about their budding romance.

Shedeur Sanders and Storm Reid. (Photo: @stormreid/Instagram)

Reid appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday, Jan. 17, where she discussed her recent movie, balancing life as an actress and full-time college student who attends the University of Southern California (USC), and how she and her football quarterback boyfriend support each other even with their separate endeavors.

Shedeur plays for the University of Colorado with his father as head coach. During the interview, Reid stated that no matter what, they support each other and expressed her gratitude for the relationship.

“They’re doing an amazing thing, Shedeur’s playing ball, and Mr. Deion is an incredible coach, and Shedeur’s just a really nice kid and I’m glad,” she gushed.

The “Don’t Let Go” star even confirmed that she watches every one of the Colorado Buffaloes player’s games, even if she cannot physically attend them.

“Whether I’m there or not, I do support,” she said. “And I’m just glad to have him as a friend, as a confidant, to be able to support him. He supports me. It’s fun.”

Reid may support her beau now, but the real question is whose team will the 19-year-old be rooting for once Sanders’ team plays USC this season. Talking to Kimmel, she confidently stated exactly which side she’ll be on for that Sept. 30 game in Boulder, Colorado.

“I will be for sure in the student section or wherever I am rooting for … the Buffaloes,” Reid admitted. “Wearing the number and everything.”

Reid and Sanders first turned heads in September after she uploaded a series of photos of herself attending his former team Jackson State’s season opener game in Miami, Florida.

The “Euphoria” star captioned her post, “2 can play this game!!!! congratulations @gojsutigersfb” and showed fans a glimpse of what her day consisted of, which included a cute photo of her next to Sanders in his locker room.

While on the red carpet with Kevin Fraizer for “ET News,” Reid described Sanders as “super sweet, super talented.”