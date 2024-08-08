‘He Just Committed a Crime’: Deion Sanders’ Sons Shedeur and Shilo Expose Illegal Act ‘Stingy Dad’ Committed to Teach Them the Value of a Dollar

The stories of Deion Sanders being a penny-pincher continue to mount. Days after Deion Sanders Jr. revealed his mother didn’t have much money after their divorce and that he wore fake jewelry to sell a fake lifestyle, his brothers are now sharing their horror stories of dealing with a “cheap” dad.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and Sanders’ fourth child, released the first episode of his new podcast, “2Legendary,” in late July.

On Aug. 6, Shedeur was joined by his brothers Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr. for the second episode of the show. The Sanders brothers discussed a wide range of topics during the nearly hour-long sit-down, including sharing their “stingy dad story” about one of the interesting tactics their father used to help keep them grounded.

Deion Sanders’ sons Shedeur and Shilo share hilarious story of how dad made them split $100 for a shopping trip. (Photo: @deionsanders / Instagram)

“Whenever we was younger he wouldn’t just say, ‘Here goes $10,000,'” Shedeur said, recalling a situation when his dad tried to make sure he and his older brother Shilo learned to appreciate the value of a dollar.

“He tried to give us $40 to go to the mall, bruh,” Shilo interjected.

“And we used to split it at Zumiez,” Shedeur added.

This prompted the brothers to take a trip down memory lane, where they shared a very interesting lesson their dad taught them about money.

“And then we fought over a hundred dollars,” Shilo noted before sharing how he and Shedeur fought over who was going to hold the $100 bill while they shopped at the mall. “And then he said, ‘Give it here!”

“Bro, he just committed a crime,” said Shedeur as Shilo continued, “We gave him the $100 bill and he ripped it in half and gave it to both of us, bruh!”

“Here go 50, here go 50,” said Shedeur, mimicking his father giving each brother half of a $100 bill.

“Y’all don’t know how he really is, for real!” added Shilo.

Shedeur and Shilo’s exchange seemed to debunk the idea that the Sanders brothers grew up with a warped perspective as it relates to money. Although their father had already earned millions of dollars from his sports contracts by the time his children were born, the brother’s comments suggest he instilled some valuable lessons in his kids.

Shilo admitted that the Sanders children did benefit from a nice overall lifestyle when they were younger, but they claim their childhood was a far cry from the real life version of “The Cosby Show.”

“We grew up in a nice house, but we weren’t raised how ya’ll think, like no Huxtables,” Shilo said.

“Dad is different,” Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, added. Bucky also recalled times when his father withheld something he wanted.

“What’s your stingy dad story?” Shilo asked his older brother.

“Him just saying, ‘Ask your mom,’ and my mom saying, ‘Ask your dad,'” Bucky replied. “He said no to everything. The only time he would give money is like if I say it’s like spring break, I’m bout to go to Miami.. he’ll give me. When I was in college, when I was at SMU… he would give me like $500 or something.”

Bucky, was born to Deion and his now ex-wife Carolyne Chambers in 1993. Deion and Carolyne also share a daughter, Deion’s older sister, Deiondra, 32. Deion and Carolyne split in 1998 before he married Pilar Biggers in 1999. Deion and Pilar Biggers-Sanders share three children: Shilo, 24; Shedeur, 22; and daughter Shelomi, 20. The pair split in 2013.

Shedeur is one of the most high-profile athletes in college football and has figured out how to amass his own wealth. During and after his first season as the University of Colorado quarterback he earned millions in name, image, and likeness (NIL) dollars.