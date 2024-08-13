‘Must Be a Mid-Life Crisis’: Fans Rush to Halle Berry’s Defense After Her Half-Naked Look Gets Slammed By Critics Who Say She Lacks Class

Halle Berry has always been considered a hot bombshell since the ’90s but her celebrated looks haven’t saved her from online fashion police.

On Monday, Aug. 12, the actress stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of her new spy movie called “The Union.” While many agree that the 57-year-old has still got it when it comes to her physical appearance, it was her outfit of choice that got all of the attention for the evening.

Halle Berry goes viral for video of her accidental nip slip while trying to undress. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Along with rocking her hair in a short bob, Berry wore a black, neck plunge, long-sleeved dress that was made of mesh and lace material. The translucent dress was certainly an eye-catcher, but many viewers were not fans of it.

One person wrote, “Must be a mid life crises that she keeps showing so much skin lately. Not a good look.”

Some fans didn’t hold back their feelings of annoyance saying, “Can we stop with the underwear dresses/ outfits already??? you can do better Halle.”

A third person seemingly had no issues with Berry wanting to show more of her sexy side but felt the dress she had on was more suitable for someone of a younger age.

“Halle is a beautiful woman, but that outfit is not age appropriate…,” they said, “I’m wondering why all these women of a certain age want to dress like young girls..I believe it is because they don’t want to accept that they’re getting old and want to capture their youth and fit in with the rest of the younger generation..You can still dress sexy in a more elegant way and not show all of your assets.”

For many celebs, social media is viewed as a space where too many narratives are created and judgment is being thrown by people and fans who don’t know them. Even Tracee Ellis Ross has faced her fair share of judgment online more recently because of the clothes — or lack thereof — that she wears.

Last year, Berry posted a few risqué selfies in the mirror after taking a shower. In July 2023, she went viral for showcasing her skateboarding skills in cheeky bikini photos for her 57th birthday.

And just last month the “Monster’s Ball” star posted a photo topless wearing nothing but swimsuit bottoms and using two cats to cover up as a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her movie “Catwoman.”

These posts and many others have brought Berry attention and comments that were similar to the aforementioned ones. Many fans demand the mom of two cover up, while others tried shaming her for being inappropriate for her age.

But since Berry continues to make the sexy posts and yet to officially address the naysayers, it’s clear that she doesn’t let the negativity get to her. In fact, in 2021 she told Harper’s Bazaar that social media is “really liberating” because it’s the only place where she can control her narrative.

She said that media outlets “were telling the story about me that they either wanted to tell for their publication or just their limited view of who I was. Now with social media, I can control what people know about me and how I present it. One of the benefits of aging — there are many — but one of them is you just start to not give a f-ck anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f-ck!”