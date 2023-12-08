Halle Berry Says She and Angelina Jolie’s Disastrous ‘Divorces’ from Hollywood Exes Helped Them Bond Ahead of New Movie

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie have forged a friendship out of their shared experiences of love and loss. The two stars are currently in pre-production for their upcoming film, “Maude v Maude,” for which they will serve as co-leads and co-producers.

The film’s plot is still being closely guarded, but the Warner Bros. movie already has been described as “Bond v [Jason] Bourne” and a mashup of “Mr & Mrs Smith” and “Mission: Impossible.” Berry recently spoke with Variety about working with Jolie.

Admittedly, the actress shared that “We had a rocky start, and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together.” The industry veteran teased that a story about their early challenges is a “good one” that is forthcoming.

Halle Berry says she and Angelina Jolie have bonded over divorces and exes amid production on new film. Photos: Halleberry/Instagram; Angelinajolie/Instagram.

Berry added that she was “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view” and that they since have landed on common ground. “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that.”

“Both have survived abusive relationships, I’m glad they found support in each other,” posted a social media user in reaction to the interview. Another wrote, “She’ll steal yo man,” alluding to Jolie and he ex-husband Brad Pitt. The pair admitted they fell in love while filming “Mr & Mrs Smith” in 2005. At the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The “Bruised” director has endured three failed marriages. Her first marriage to former Major League Baseball star David Justice lasted four years. She later tied the knot with singer Eric Benét in 2001. Their happily ever after became a nightmare when the crooner admitted to serial infidelity and to being a sex addict. They divorced in 2003.

Am i the only one not forgetting about news that angelina divorce her husband because he f word halle berry in a scene from movie called monster's ball? The way my jaw dropped seeing this. https://t.co/XNf94rNS2s — Gigimelati (@gigimelati) December 7, 2023

She tried her luck again when she and actor Oliver Martinez exchanged vows in 2013. Their romance fizzled out by 2016. They share a son, Mateo, for whom she pays $8,000 in monthly child support. She also shares a teenage daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Jolie famously married Pitt in 2012 after seven years together, three biological children, and three adopted. They divorced two years later in a contentious legal battle. They still have not landed on amicable ground two years after finalizing a custody agreement for their younger children, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The “Tomb Raider” star previously was married to Berry’s “Monsters Ball” co-star Billy Bob Thornton for three years in the early 2000s. Thornton was 20 years her senior.

Unlike her new co-star, Jolie does not have interest in finding love; instead she has found companionship in refugees who have become her closest friends. She also recently admitted that the toll of the divorce has fueled her desire to relocate to Cambodia.

Berry, however, is wrapped up in a steamy romance with musician Van Hunt.