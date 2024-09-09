‘She Heard Everyone Talking About Her Huge Veins’: Angelina Jolie Makes Bold Fashion Choice to Hide Alarming Appearance, But Fans Believe She’s Insecure Over Health Concerns

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie plays opera singer Maria Callas in Netflix’s “Maria” biographical motion picture. But her recent appearance while promoting the Pablo Larraín-directed film got a lot of reactions online.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted wearing a black dress with black gloves covering her arms and hands when she was stopped by “Entertainment Tonight” for an interview at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8. While the reporter focused their questions on Jolie’s new role, fans online paid closer attention to her appearance.

Angelina Jolie’s recent public appearance has social media users concerned about the “Maria” actress. (Photo: @angelinajolie/Instagram)

“She doesn’t look the same,” wrote one person. Another commenter asked, “What happened to her face? She looks very old.”

A few noticed Jolie covering her hands and arms with gloves, including one person that said, “She’s covering her arms because of the haters.”

A fourth like-minded individual added, “The gloves tell all and she just turned me into team Angelina. She just showed how sensitive she is to all the public criticism. No wonder she’s so thin.”

Previously, internet critics had negative reactions to a picture of Jolie. Photos from the “Maria” premiere featured the Hollywood veteran’s veins protruding from her forearms.

Tonight, Angelina Jolie arrived for the premiere of her film "Maria" in a custom Tamara Ralph dress. Look at her arms.?????? 🦎 pic.twitter.com/NNofL5oRMZ — Freda boo (@BooFreda) August 31, 2024

Fans have expressed concern about Jolie’s health. But many are aware she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in 2017 a year after filing for divorce from her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” cast mate Brad Pitt.

According to Jolie, Bell’s palsy caused one side of her face to droop. The condition causes paralysis, muscle twitching, and weakness from damage to the facial nerves.

However, supporters praised the Los Angeles native. For instance, an Instagram account posted, “She looks amazing! Wow!”

A different commenter declared, “Completely stunning.” Furthermore, a Jolie advocate conveyed, “I’ve always liked her and her work.”

Jolie’s performance in “Maria,” which premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in August, received positive reviews and reportedly received an eight-minute standing ovation.

“It is a creative imagining and psychological portrait of Maria Callas who, after dedicating her life to performing for audiences around the world, decides finally to find her own voice, her own identity, and sing for herself,” Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín said about the biopic.

In addition to “Maria,” Jolie’s film credits also include movies such as her Oscar-winning role in “Girl, Interrupted,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “Wanted,” “Maleficent,” and “Eternals.”

Angelina Jolie began dating Brad Pitt after they met while filming 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Pitt was married to fellow actress Jennifer Aniston at the time.

The couple once known as “Brangelina” got married in August 2014. After two years of marriage, Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016 before becoming legally single three years later.