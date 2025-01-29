Brad Pitt Invades Bad Bunny’s Personal Space as Actor’s Strange Behavior Appears to Make ‘Bullet Train’ Co-Star Very ‘Uncomfortable’ In Resurfaced Clip

It has been over two years since Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny had an awkward interaction at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie “Bullet Train,” but a clip from the August 2022 red carpet event has resurfaced once again, causing fans to try to decipher what might have been going on between them.

In the clip, which was recently posted on Instagram on Jan. 22, Pitt and the Puerto Rican megastar are standing on the red carpet posing for pictures with the rest of their “Bullet Train” cast members. Wearing a lime green suit, Pitt stood in front of Bad Bunny, propped his arm against the wall and leaned forward in his co-star’s direction to speak to him. As he is doing this, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer seems to lean his head away from Pitt as if he was uncomfortable with the Hollywood actor being so up close and personal. The clip cuts to Pitt trying to karate kick another cast member before resuming his position next to Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny, who is wearing shades, gives an expressionless look and nervously looks in the other direction despite Pitt is smiling at him.

Video of Brad Pitt making Bad Bunny uncomfortable on red carpet resurfaces. (Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage, @badbunnypr/Instagram)

It’s unclear what Pitt said, nor did his demeanor and facial expressions hint at any problems between the two. However, Pitt’s behavior appeared a little off-putting to Bad Bunny, who seemingly leaned away from the Hollywood star as he got in his face.

Instagram user @yelsinrafael’s reposted the video, which led to heavy discourse amongst fans.

“Is there a problem between them? I need to know the gossip,” asked one fan.

“I would also be nervous if Mr. Smith stood in front of me like that,” a fan joked.

“Looks like Brad Pitt is making him feel just a tad bit uncomfortable,” an observer on Facebook pointed out.

“I wouldn’t like someone getting into my space, I’d be uncomfortable too,” said another fan.

While there were more than a few comments condoning Pitt’s awkward behavior, one fan sarcastically stated, “So the one that’s right is Brad Pitt because he’s a legendary actor and he has the right to make a person uncomfortable for it, obviously. Wow the world still hasn’t learned anything. Read something or something.”

Someone else speculated that it might just be a language barrier issue for Bad Bunny who is Puerto Rican. The 30-year-old can speak English but reportedly prefers not to on camera.

“Just told him something and bad bunny still his English isn’t very good I guess he told him something fast and I don’t understand with so many millions he has,” wrote the third commenter.

It’s not clear what went down but it’s more than likely that Bad Bunny just got caught at the wrong moment on camera. During his press run for the film he had nothing but good things to say about his 61 year old co-star.

He expressed what it was like working with Pitt in an interview with ”Today” back in July.

He said, “It was a very beautiful experience working with him. It felt like a fantasy.”