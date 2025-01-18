‘Red Flag’: Brad Pitt’s Wedding Reportedly on Hold as New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Refuses to Sign Prenup with Newly Divorced Actor, Fans Say It’s. Red Flag

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt settled his divorce from Angelina Jolie after an eight-year-long legal battle, but his rumored wedding plans with Ines de Ramon have reportedly hit a snag.

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, got married in Aug. 2014 before parting ways in September 2016, but did not reach a divorce agreement until Dec. 2024.

Reports suggested Pitt started dating de Ramon, 32, in 2022. The “Seven” actor and the jewelry designer were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles that year.

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, reportedly refuses to sign a prenup after finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

According to In Touch Weekly, there has been speculation Pitt was waiting to finalize his divorce from Jolie before announcing his engagement with de Ramon. However, their pending matrimony is said to be delayed.

“The wedding is on hold,” the outlet reported its unnamed supposed source said. “The main reason is that she’s refusing to sign a prenup. Ines doesn’t want to totally sign away her rights. It’s become a touchy subject for both of them.”

Pitt and de Ramon’s reported premarital issues over finances garnered a lot of reactions online. Numerous people left opinionated comments on the Yahoo website.

One person offered, “A prenup is important if you have a lot of assets. If someone is [hesitant] then maybe they aren’t for you because it’s supposed to protect both people in the end.”

A second individual expressed, “Red flag that she takes issue with this.” Similarly, someone posted, “If she is not after his money, she would not have any issue signing a prenup.”

“Sounds like a risky proposition. What’s the benefit of him getting married again?” a commenter asked. In addition, a skeptic thinks Pitt will tie the knot regardless, “He’s not gonna run even if she doesn’t sign!”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrive to the Venice premiere of #Wolfs. pic.twitter.com/b7Ce59arTm — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2024

Someone concentrated on Pitt being 29 years older than his girlfriend, writing, “Each couple with a massive age gap reaches that crucial tipping point where the gap is no longer cute, appropriate, or sustainable.”

Apparently, Pitt’s messy breakup with Jolie is impacting his current relationship. Brangelina legally battled over custody of their six kids as well as rights to their shared $164 million French winery Château Miraval.

“While she understands Brad has been through the [wringer] with Angelina, it seems unfair she has to pay the price for how jaded he’s become,” the supposed insider told In Touch Weekly about de Ramon’s alleged feelings on the situation.

Jolie and Pitt met as co-stars during the filming of 2005’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” action movie. The famous union ignited infidelity rumors because Pitt did not divorce his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, until Oct. 2005. He denied cheating on the “Friends” actress.

After starting their romance, Pitt and Jolie jointly raised Maddox (born Aug. 5, 2001), Pax (born Nov. 29, 2003), Zahara (born Jan. 8, 2005), Shiloh (born May 27, 2006), and twins Vivienne and Knox (born July 12, 2008).

At one point, Jolie claimed Pitt did not pay “meaningful” child support for a year and a half during as their divorce played out. She also accused her former partner of physical and verbal abuse on a September 2016 flight from France to California.

Despite those serious allegations, federal and local law enforcement officials did not pursue a case against Pitt. Following an investigation, an FBI report stated, “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges would not be pursued.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott J. Nord approved Pitt and Jolie’s divorce agreement on Dec. 31, one day after the “By the Sea” film collaborators signed off on the settlement.

The two A-listers agreed to give up the right to any future spousal financial support.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, stated. “She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”