‘It’s Not Phasing Ben’: Jennifer Lopez Causes a Frenzy After Revealing Dress Exposes Her Ben Affleck Tattoo Has Been Removed

Actress Jennifer Lopez is moving on from the love she once had for her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

After dropping a series of thirst trap selfies, it appears the singer had removed the tattoo she had inked above her left rib cage, which was once a symbol of their love.

The tattoo, an infinity sign with the names “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive, along with an arrow through the middle, was notably missing from beneath her breasts during the premiere of the couple’s new film, “Unstoppable,” at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival.

Fans suspect actress Jennifer Lopez wore a provocative silver gown on the Tiff red carpet to reveal she is covering up or removing her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck’s name from her body. (Photo: Instagram/ @JLO)

Paparazzi captured JLo as she made a stunning appearance on the red carpet in a silver Tamara Ralph disco ball gown, designed with cutouts that revealed her side breast. The dress offered a peek at where the tattoo should have been, leading some to speculate that the revealing design was a deliberate choice.

It’s unclear whether Lopez had the tattoo removed or simply covered it with makeup, but fans noticed its absence and quickly took to social media to share their thoughts.

“We get it Jennifer Lopez, you’re happy now,, do something construction (meant) with your life, other than these pictures, we get it, but it’s not phasing Ben It’s giving thirsty!” another post on X read.

We get it Jennifer Lopez, you’re happy now,, do something construction (meant) with your life,, other than these pictures, we get it, but it’s not phasing Ben



It’s giving thirsty! — Diego's Finest (@diegos_finest) September 7, 2024

“Looks like make up coverage, tho I’m sure she’ll have it permanently removed,” one fan speculated.

One user agreed and suggested, “I think she has really good make up as I can see a faint outline in one of the photos – but great that she doesn’t want to be seen with it anymore.”

Another person commented, “Oh so THAT’S WHY she wore that dress… I couldn’t understand.”

“She’s screaming for attention” Someone else said. “Ben definitely dodged a bullet.”

In 2023, Lopez and Affleck celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife by getting matching tattoos.

Lopez’s tattoo, now apparently missing, was complemented by Affleck’s, which featured two crossed arrows with the letters “J” and “B” above and below them.

Lopez had proudly shared photos of their tattoos with her 251 million social media followers, captioning them, “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love. (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #THISISMENOW.”

This “Bennifer tattoo-gate” comes just weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, ending their marriage after only two years. The filing, made on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia estate, cited April 26, 2024, as their separation date.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002, rekindling their relationship in 2021 and marrying in 2022. They have now chosen to part ways, reportedly without a prenup.

The Bronx bombshell has already started posting about how excited she is to move on with the next chapter of her life, enjoying her time with her friends and family as she gets over her relationship with Affleck.

Affleck also seems to be moving on, seemingly more happy and pictured smiling more than he did while married to the former Janet Jackson background dancer.