‘Of Course She’s Bitter’: Ben Affleck Happily Settling Into New House as Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Feels ‘Bitterness’ About Their Split After She Filed for Divorce 

Despite the sour news of their divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are choosing to take the high road.

A source for Affleck told People magazine that the “Gone Girl” actor has been taking steps for this new chapter in his life as a bachelor. He is reportedly “slowly moving into a new home,” which comes two months after Affleck and Lopez listed their California home for $68 million.

Ben Affleck is reportedly enjoying his new home at a single bachelor weeks after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce. (Photos @jlo/Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

The source claims the “Daredevil” star is “where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives.”

Lopez, who appears to be moving on after sharing thirst traps online, has reportedly been having some mixed feelings after initiating the divorce from her third marriage. People reports a source close to the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer said while “she still feels very fortunate” with her life, there is still “some bitterness” because “she tried so hard to make things work and it didn’t matter to Ben.”

News of the movie stars’ separation has garnered mixed emotions from fans, with several claiming they saw this coming after viral photos of the two looking unhappy together. But many continue to have their respective presumptions and theories on who is at fault for the divorce.

Responding to the news of JLo’s “bitterness,” one person said, “Of course she’s bitter. She’s in love with him and he changed his mind about being with her, after he pursued and married her.”

Another pointed the finger at the “If You Had My Love” singer, writing, ‘Same old news with every relationship… Sooo , who’s the common denominator?? SHE IS !!! She’ll have the next victim lined up soon !!”

Someone else said both Affleck and Lopez share the blame for their marriage’s demise. “I think they are both at fault,” the fan wrote. “Ben is an addict that should be focused on a commitment to sobriety. JLo is obsessed with the feeling of being in the honeymoon stage of love which is temporary and short lived.”

With this being the second time that “Bennifer” has given their love a go, the ex-couple seemed initially determined to make the relationship work. Speaking about their rekindled romance in 2022, Lopez told The New York Post that when it came to their love they had learned to “hold it sacred.”

She added, “You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time.”

The two stars met in 2002 on the set of “Gigli” when Lopez was still married to background dancer Chris Judd. Shortly afterward, Lopez and Judd divorced, she and Affleck began dating and he proposed. However, the engagement with Affleck was broken off in 2004 due to the intense media attention they received.

“I also don’t like a lot of attention,” Affleck stated during the season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” show in June. “This is why people see me and think, ‘Well, this dude is always mad …’ Because someone always has their camera in my face.”

Fans react to Ben Affleck’s ‘stressed’ look as he closes car door for Jennifer Lopezpic.twitter.com/rxOLSH1AP3 — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) May 11, 2023

Both went on to marry and have children with other people, but according to a 2020 interview with the “Live By Night” star they kept in touch and spoke periodically.

Fast forward to 2021, Lopez broke her engagement off with former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez after cheating allegations began to swirl.

Lopez and Affleck were seen hanging out just a couple of days later. By April 2022, they announced their engagement for a second time, this time actually making it down the aisle that same year in July.

What isn’t fully clear is the real reason behind the split, as Lopez only cited “irreconcilable differences” in the court documents. Some are pointing to the extreme scrutiny of their relationship, seeing as Affleck prefers to be a pretty private person and doesn’t even have any social media accounts. Others think Lopez’s strict rules are what did it.

It was rumored that Lopez had a lot of rules that even previous exes had to follow. She allegedly is a clean freak, according to a 2023 report. Even with the help of housekeepers, Lopez wants people to tidy up after themselves. She also reportedly had strict diet and workout plans and another rule that bans her partners from smoking and limits them to three drinks while being out. This rule probably didn’t receive much protest from Affleck since he’s been in rehab on and off over the years several times for alcohol.

She also reportedly banned female flight attendants, which stems from the 2009 fling her ex-husband Marc Anthony had with a flight attendant while he was still married to Lopez. Apparently, the “The Wedding Planner” star requires her partners to get along with Anthony too since he is the father of her 16-year-old twin children, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony shared the sweetest moment at their kids' recital. 💕 pic.twitter.com/bgSZJe4SRv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 29, 2019

Overall the decision to part ways seems to be what’s best at this time for “Jenny on the Block” and Affleck. In addition to moving into his new home, Affleck has been caught smiling ear to ear in a couple of recent photos.

The running joke for much of his and Lopez’s marriage was that he was unhappy after he was seen in several photos and videos looking very miserable. Last week, photos surfaced of a smiling Affleck looking rejuvenated with a fresh cut as he carried a bag of fast food.

Ben Affleck looks giddy as he gets fast food delivered to LA rental home https://t.co/4MIz99bceG pic.twitter.com/i1X2HdRSWq — Page Six (@PageSix) August 26, 2024

As for the “Marry Me” star, a source told People, “She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids.”

The source continued, “She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”