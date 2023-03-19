‘This Woman Is In No Way a Bonus or Step Mom’: Tamar Braxton’s Post to Fiancé Derails After His Son’s Mother Accuses Her of Making Him Miss Visitations and Birthdays

Although it is Tamar Braxton’s birthday, she wanted to show love to her fiancé, Jeremy “JR” Robinson. The two recently got engaged after meeting Peacock’s new dating show “Queens Court.”

The “Changed” singer wrote up a heartfelt caption on Instagram, sharing with fans how she feels about her newfound love.

“It’s my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face,” Braxton wrote. “It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, Traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed.”



The 46-year-old continued, “We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me. So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! Thank God for them. We are blessed And drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my [heart emoji].”

Braxton’s post was attached with a video of the two, which has received an immense amount of love and support from several individuals and fans online.

However, shortly after, the vocalist was called out by one of the mothers of Robinson’s children for creating a false narrative on social media.

The mother of Jeremy Robinson’s son speaks out after Tamar Braxton’s appreciation post to her fiancé. (Photos: @rarebreednola/Instagram, @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @anastonjeni/Instagram)

Anaston Jeni Scott, who shares a 2-year-old son with Robinson, wrote a lengthy message of her own in response to Braxton’s appreciation post.

“I have sat in silence for over a year, respecting everyone’s privacy while they disrespected mine,” Scott wrote. “I’ve sat in silence while this person has come into my son’s life and caused nothing but chaos and unnecessary drama.”



In her post, Scott said she believes that Braxton is not truly thankful for her, and has previously spoken negatively about the way she co-parents with Robinson.

“This woman is in no way a bonus or step mom to my son. My son does not mean “everything to her,” Scott stated.

She also shared that Braxton has made “no effort” to actually meet her and blamed the “If I Don’t Have You” vocalist as the reason why Robinson has missed “visitation weekends and birthdays.”

“I’m fine with people sharing their version of the story that they’ve created for themselves on social media + television, but what we will not continue to do is involve the son that I raise in someone else’s shenanigans,” Scott said, wrapping up her post.

She ended her caption with, “I just want it to be clear that the picture that is being painted is not real & it is not honest.”

Hours after Scott’s post, Robinson seemingly responded to her accusations in his birthday message to Braxton. The JR Law Group founder thanked his fiancée for “embracing my family and for always putting them first.”

“@TamarBraxton has always been an amazing mother and spoiled my children with love!” he began in a separate message on his Instagram story.

“The mother’s of my children have been up in the public eye because of me and that’s so unfair to them. They have been nothing short of amazing to my children,” said Robinson. “Sometimes a difference of opinion with no conversation to clear up miscommunication creates a bad cycle. I want everyone to be peaceful and will do my best to foster that.”

Tamar Braxton and her dude Jeremy at his birthday party lastnight pic.twitter.com/axMiFMZm73 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 21, 2022

Braxton and Robinson have been linked to each other since August 2022 after they were spotted at a club by the social media outlet Gossip of the City.

The two were recently captured on video cozily celebrating Braxton’s birthday. The Grammy-nominated artist has not yet responded to Scott’s claims.