Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Cease and Desist Order After She Accuses Him of Cheating

Tamar Braxton’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso has responded to Braxton’s allegations of cheating with a cease and desist order against Braxton. This after she in recent days claimed via Twitter that he had been cheating on her. The Nigerian businessman insists that he was faithful and told TMZ that Braxton “continues to make fabricated accusations about our relationship and has now created a false narrative of an affair that never occurred.”

Via social media, Braxton accused Adefeso of infidelity on Saturday, March 27. She wrote, “He was cheating with his then assistant now cfo since 2019 Jessica 😒.. God fixed it🙏🏼🍀 in response to a tweet from comedian and singer Jessie Woo. Woo had written: “It ain’t none of my business but… I really liked your fiancé. He was a good man Savanah! But filming that show with you know who wasn’t a good idea for you two. Maybe God can fix that? If not, I pray God sends you your Boaz ❤️.”

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Braxton then replied, “One day…imma meet him🙏🏼🍀❤️.”

Adefeso’s publicist sent a copy of the cease and desist letter to Atlanta Black Star. In the letter, Adefeso not only asks Braxton to delete the tweet by close of business on April 1, but to also issue a statement “confirming the falsity of your tweet and the fact that Mr. Adefeso never cheated on you.” The order also asks that Braxton “instruct all recipients of your defamatory statements involving Mr. Adefeso to also refrain from publicly and privately disseminating additional defamatory and disparaging statements regarding Mr. Adefeso to any additional third parties in written, oral, video, or any other format.” Another of the order’s seven demands includes that Braxton “cease and desist from engaging in any and all direct contact with Mr. Adefeso and his family.”

The starting point to the end of Braxton and Adefeso’s relationship has been a tricky thing to pinpoint. Their breakup was first made known after it was revealed Adefeso filed a restraining order against her following a physical altercation between them. A few days after that, a picture surfaced of Adefeso out with another woman, who is allegedly the woman he cheated on Braxton with in their relationship.

However, sources have said Adefeso was the problem in their relationship even before their fight. The anonymous source claims when Braxton got her own show on WE tv, Adefeso was upset about her ex-husband Vincent Herbert’s involvement, and he did not like the trailer of the show. Even Braxton’s sisters have blasted Adefeso for involving their children in his “SHENANIGANS.”

Since the split, the “Love and War” singer has spoken highly of Adefeso for the most part and even defended him against those who have tried to accuse him of being abusive or a bad person.