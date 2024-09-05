‘Acting Like He’s God’s Gift’: Will Smith Reportedly Now on His Worst ‘Behavior’ Following Newfound Success and Reports of Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Having a New Man

Rumors are floating around that Hollywood actor Will Smith is feeling himself after having one of the top five highest grossing summer movies worldwide, a new report claims.

The ginormous success from the film is said to have gone straight to his head — and the West Philly native is basically unbearable.

RadarOnline reports this week that the outlet spoke with a supposed unnamed insider who weighed in on the Academy Award winner’s “inflated” ego, attributing his newfound “swagger” to the success of “Bad Boy: Ride or Die,” which Forbes.com reported earned $193.5 million with its domestic and international releases.

Sources claim actor Will Smith is starting to get his “swagger” back following the success of his “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” movie. (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

“After the slap and the disastrous performance of his slavery movie ‘Emancipation,’ there was a period where Will was on his best behavior,” the outlet claims its source said.

However, things have apparently taken a turn since then.

“Now that his new movie is one of the summer’s biggest hits, he’s all swagger, all the time, acting like he’s God’s gift,” the person continued.

Fans online are not shocked to hear the news about Will’s behavior, as some don’t believe it and others choose not to attack him.

“I’m not here to bash Will Smith. Congratulations on his success. I love that for him,” said one person.

A second added, “This is all lies. Will literally minds his own business.”

Bringing his spouse back into the fold, one person wrote, “Jada putting out her thoughts.”

These rumors emerge two days after speculation that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who revealed that the two were separated since 2016 in her memoir “Worthy,” was dating after she was spotted with a man in a video she posted of her in an exotic location on her Instagram.

“Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways,” the “Matrix” actor wrote as her caption. “Can’t wait to share. Till then…I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez.”

In the video, a man with brown skin and locs appeared, but his identity remains undisclosed. Whether he’s a family friend, relative, or personal friend of hers is also unknown.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic post about her heart blooming leads to speculation of her new man in her life amid rumors of looming divorce from Will Smith. (Photos: @Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

This speculation continues years after Pinkett Smith’s admission of an “entanglement” with August Alsina in 2020, four years after their separation.

Smith’s friendships have also been called into question after he was spotted on a European vacation, where he performed at a three-day concert and partied with fellow actor Johnny Depp on a yacht in Italy.

“Will and Johnny go way back and have a lot of mutual friends,” Radar reported it was told by another so-called source, noting that Jada “feels he’s run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she’s been supporting him.”

Despite the ups and downs, Pinkett Smith and her “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” husband have presented a united front and have addressed the relationship on her former “Red Table Talk” Facebook program.

Smith, although visibly uncomfortable discussing certain aspects, stood with his wife throughout controversies like the 2022 Oscars incident where he slapped comedian Chris Rock, and the release of her 2023 book.

However, toward the middle of the promotion of his new film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” it was rumored that he tried to avoid talking about the overarching controversies that have plagued his family.

“Will doesn’t want to do any promo other than social media because he doesn’t want to get into the slap or his marriage again,” yet another unnamed source said to the Daily Mail.

“He’s refusing to do any of the normal stuff he would do, like interviews,” the unnamed mouthpiece said. “He’s not ashamed about what happened to his marriage, but he just doesn’t want to get into the dark stuff again.”

Smith’s decision to focus on his achievements and personal growth, including counseling and treatment he sought, may have helped him to appear.