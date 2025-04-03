‘The Marriage Is All Over’: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Reportedly ‘Living a Sham’ and Selling Off ‘Their Selection of Homes’ Amid Divorce Rumors

It appears that Will Smith, 56, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, could be ending their untraditional marriage after several real estate decisions.

RadarOnline reports the Smiths are looking to sell a “selection of their homes” in California, which could be a sign the “Ali” movie co-stars are headed toward divorce.

According to the outlet, Will and Jada listed their Woodland Hills house on the market for $2 million. They reportedly purchased the property for $910,000 in 2010.

The Smiths also sold a home in Owings Mills, Maryland, a suburb of Jada’s hometown in Baltimore. After being listed for $795,000 in January 2024, that property eventually sold for $817,000 in February of that year.

The couple’s primary home is a $42 million mansion located in Calabasas, California. However, the A-list entertainers have been living independently for nearly a decade.

In October 2023, Jada confirmed during an interview on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” that the famous pair had been separated since 2016.

“Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” an insider told People magazine in January 2025.

“The marriage is been over for years they’ve just been living a sham,” an alleged source told RadarOnline about the current state of Will and Jada’s marital bond. “But the fact they are beginning to sell off their homes [and] divide up the cash is a sure fire sign that the marriage is all over bar the shouting.”

As news of the Smiths letting go of their five-bedroom Woodland Hills home — which was used as the primary residence for a family member — social media users voiced their thoughts about the possible sale.

“Just $2 million?? That’s actually very cheap even if they didn’t live there,” one observer on Instagram declared. Someone else replied, “Something fishy about the price,” for that specific neighborhood in California.

A third said, “Will about to file for divorce, remember this comment.”

Photos of the home’s interior and exterior were posted online, though fans claimed it was “not a nice house,” and joked about the features in the living room and backyard. Some even wondered if Jada used the home for personal use.

“Is this the house Jada used for her ‘entanglements’?” asked one critic, while another called their Woodland Hills home, “Casa de entanglement.”

Despite gossip about Jada and Will’s supposed crumbling marriage consistently making headlines, the “Ali” co-stars have repeatedly supported each other in public.

Their last public outing together was at the Los Angeles premiere of Smith’s latest movie, “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die,” in June 2024 with Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, as well as her and Will’s kids: son Jaden Smith, 26, and a daughter, Willow Smith, 24. Also in attendance was Will’s first son, Trey Smith, 30, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Since then, Jada has chosen to stay out of the public eye and skip future award show appearances with the “Independence Day” star.

Months later, fans online were shocked after she failed to acknowledge her husband’s birthday last September compared to previous years. However, the family did gather together to celebrate Will’s 56th birthday with a unique chef experience at what appears to be their home.

Two months later in November, the couple were spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together.

Fast-forward to March of this year, Jada has remained out of the public eye and skips appearing alongside Will during his appearances at award shows, etc. Many had high hopes the two had reconciled after Will reposted an old family photo from his wife’s Instagram page to his own account to celebrate National Napping Day.

The Smiths got married on New Year’s Day in 1997. But their unconventional arrangement has often been hit with scrutiny, which increased in 2020 after Jada admitted to having a romantic “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina, 32, while still married.

Jada and Will addressed the Alsina situation that same year in an episode of her award-winning “Red Table Talk” show. The “Worthy” authori used that platform to explain that she and Will were amicably separated at the time.

Will admitted to his own transgressions and infidelities in his memoir, “Will.” But more recently, he’s faced allegations of being romantically connected to Latin artist India Martínez, 39. She and the Grammy Award winner sparked dating rumors after sharing a steamy staged PDA-filled moment at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in February 2025.

Weeks after the performance of their “First Love,” collaboration, Martínez poured fuel on the love affair speculation fire in March by uploading a 12-slide Instagram carousel that contained multiple photos and videos of them together and even holding hands.

“Thank you, dear Will, for being so generous with me, allowing me to experience all these incredible moments, believing in my music and sharing it with the world,” Martínez captioned her carousel, translated from Romanian.

She continued, “Above all, for giving me the gift of knowing the great, passionate, inspiring, and joyful person you are, with a giant heart. I love you. Congratulations!!”

Will dropped his fifth studio album, “Based on a True Story,” on Mar. 28. The 14-track project features Martínez, Jaden, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Russ, Joyner Lucas, and more acts.

On several tracks, The Fresh Prince rapped lyrics about his personal life, including his “complicated” marriage with Jada and the backlash he received for striking Chris Rock in the face onstage at the 2022 Oscars over a joke about his wife.