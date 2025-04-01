‘Entanglements All Around’: Will Smith and India Martinez’s Electric Connection In New Cozy Pics Has Fans Questioning His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith is still reaping praise from his “First Love” collaborator India Martinez. The duo sent fans into a frenzy with their PDA-filled performance of the track at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in February when they nearly locked lips.

The Latin sensation has since given Instagram users a look at moments she spent cultivating chemistry with the rapper, as well as a glance at rehearsals for their viral moment on stage.

Will Smith spotted getting cozy with “First Love” singer India Martinez in new photos amid Jada Pinkett Smith divorce rumors. (Photos: @india_martinez_official/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On March 30, she posted a carousel of photos and clips of her and Smith on Instagram. In one image, they are seated side by side and sharing a glass of wine, in another they share a friendly embrace, and in a third, they are shown posing backstage after setting the internet ablaze with their performance.

In her caption, she began praising his new album, “Based on a True Story,” as Martinez wrote in Romanian, “There are things that one never dares to dream about, but the energy of the universe makes its magic happen, and suddenly it happens. The new album of the great @willsmith just came out and I have the blessing to be part of it. Did they hear it?”

Among the 12 slides, there was also a cartoon caricature of her and the “Bad Boys” actor holding hands as well as another from their rehearsal performance where she grabbed his shirt and pulled him closer.

“Thank you dear Will for being so generous to me, letting me live all these amazing moments, believing in my music and sharing it with the world,” Martinez gushed. “Especially for giving me the gift of meeting the great passionate, inspiring, joyful person that you are, with a giant heart. I love you. Congratulations!!”

Her heartfelt message came two days after Smith released his first album in two decades, “Based on a True Story.” In response to the post, a fan in the comment section asked, “But are they together??????”

Latin pop star India Martinez gushes about working with Will Smith amid claims their PDA-packed “First Love” performance crossed the line. (Photos: @india_martinez_official/Instagram)

A second person declared, “Looks like a lil situationship going on.” A third spectator wrote, “Will Smith, he’s not stupid, he knows how to choose and he’s not wrong, awesome.”

The artists’ rapport with each other and the nature of the song have fueled rumors of a romance amid Smith’s purported ongoing separation from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

A third wondered, “I thought Will and Jada had an open relationship and have been living separately for years, isn’t this all common knowledge?”

The “Matrix” actress revealed that they have been living separate lives since 2016 when she promoted her memoir “Worthy” in 2023. Renewed interest in their complicated arrangement has further fueled critical discourse about the couple of 27 years now that Martinez has been thrust into fans and critics’ discourse.

Will Smith surprised fans during his performance with singer India Martínez at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards on February 20. While singing First Love, he leaned in as if to kiss Martínez, but she pulled away. However, when he tried again, it looked like they might have kissed, pic.twitter.com/oTdzAcKW7k — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) February 27, 2025

One person quipped, “Married? What a joke. They have lived in separate homes for over a decade. I have no idea why they still say they are married. He just cannot quit the cult of Jada I guess,” after seeing the singer’s post.

Someone else responded, “Entanglements all around. And then the others take the blame. Idiot.”

Neither Smith nor his wife has provided clarity about their marriage as reports of a looming divorce continue to circulate. However, tabloids report alleged insiders claim the actress is plotting her own “revenge romance” after the Oscar winner’s passionate stunt.