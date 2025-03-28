‘You Wish You Had a Jada’: Will Smith Hints at Entanglement of His Own While Defending ‘Complicated’ Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith feels like an outlaw without flaws on his new album, “Based on a True Story,” which was released on March 28. The body of work marks his first LP in two decades.

Much like the actor’s memoir, “Will,” he is giving inquisitive fans morsels of truth bombs to digest about his real life, and that includes commentary regarding his marriage.

Smith uses his wordplay to touch on many of the things people have said about his family over the years. On the second track, “Int. Barbershop – Day,” he raps that he can’t be canceled as he alludes to the infamous 2022 Oscar slap and the jokes made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement with August Alsina from a decade ago.

Will Smith drops bars about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, infidelity, and Hollywood hypocrisy on “Based on a True Story.” (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“I ain’t never gonna forgive him for the s—t that he did…I heard he down bad, I heard he won the Oscar, but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that s—t because he’s Black,” spits the box office king.

He won the Best Actor Academy Award for his role as “King Richard,” father of Venus and Serena Williams, minutes after he struck Chris Rock onstage at the ceremony. He resigned his Academy membership and was banned from Oscar-related events for 10 years but did not have to surrender his trophy.

Further into the song, he says, “You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you/ Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talking about?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth…He need to take another year and untangle some s—t.”

An immediate response to the music online read, “Not making himself look any better sadly.”

Wait !!!!!! so August alsina just said will smith and jada said their marriage was no longer a physical intimacy but a life partner instead. so Will Smith gave August Alsina the greenlight to smash Jada & they had that relationship for years ???? 2020 just keeps getting wilder pic.twitter.com/JWilh2ZtgK — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweetnovacane) July 1, 2020

Smith further explained the meaning behind each track, including “Int. Barbershop – Day” in videos on his Instagram page.

“I really wanted to just capture the barbershop vibe of people talking about me, just all the stuff that I’ve heard,” he said. “It’s based on Eddie Murphy’s barbershop scene from ‘Coming to America.'”

“It was fun for me to play all the different characters and be my own hater,” he added, before declaring the next track as his declaration for people asking where he’s been and what he’s been up to.

On “You Lookin’ For Me?,” Smith says, “Jada got my DM’s hot with bodies” before moving into verse two, where he raps, “You decided to instigate it and now you got me, I’m motivated…Took a lot, I’m back on top, y’all gon’ have to get acclimated’ Won’t stop, my s—ts still hot even though I won’t get nominated.

He continued, “Personal life with my wife mind your business, it’s complicated/ All that matters is the fact that I’m still getting compensated.”

A reaction read, “AHT AHT WILLARD. TELL HER STOP PUTTING YALL BUSINESS IN THE STREETS.” A second person wrote, “She didn’t even defend yo slap shut the hell up old man.” A third individual concluded, “They still not together dayummmnn.” Several others said the entertainer was “serious” while noting that his raps now include curse words.

On “Hard Times (Smile),” he maybe speaks of Pinkett Smith as he states, “Wide awake still dreaming, no dream needed, my dream girl, been girl/ No past or future, present in the moment…We fight some, but we end up dancing, huh?”

KING OF SIMPS



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly done pretending that their marriage is cool 😳‼️



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly headed for divorce. According to an insider, Will Smith's kiss with singer India Martinez while performing on stage got… pic.twitter.com/AfO1nxZWkQ — Trending Times (@AmirBiggie) March 24, 2025

In 2023, the “Matrix” actress revealed that they had been separated since 2016 while promoting her memoir, “Worthy.”

However, after Smith slapped Rock for an ill-landing joke about her bald appearance, she hinted at them possibly reconnecting.

Never-ending reports of a looming divorce and Smith’s flirty performance with India Martinez provoking Pinkett Smith to seek a revenge romance have done little to curtail the speculation.