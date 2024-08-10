‘I Think She Owes Him an Entanglement’: Will Smith ‘Acting Single’ After Getting His Groove Back Has Wife Jada Seemingly Jealous of Newfound Success

There might be trouble in a new entanglement within the Smith household.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have had their ups and downs broadcasted to the entire world and now there seems to be a new issue brewing. Report this week claim Pinkett Smith is agitated with her husband after he had been out partying with fellow actor Johnny Depp on a yacht in Italy.

A so-called inside source told RadarOnline that while “Will and Johnny go way back and have a lot of mutual friends,” Jada “feels he’s run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she’s been supporting him.”

However, if this is the same outing that took place last month, it seems this European trip wasn’t just for vacation.

The two Golden Globe winners went as performers for the three-day concert lineup put on by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy. During their time overseas, Smith and Depp were pictured together on a yacht with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad in what seems to be a wholesome photo. The three were all smiles as they stood posing with their arms around each other for the picture.

It’s not clear what exactly the “Bad Boys” actor was doing during the yacht party with Depp that could have made the “Set It Off” actress upset. But the source claims, “He’s making her look like a total fool.”

They added, “Jada has totally been there for him, so she’s furious that he’s flaunting his hangouts with Johnny and acting totally single.”

More public disclosure of their marital woes may be the last thing the Smiths need….and the last thing that fans want. The “Matrix” actress’s alleged reaction to Smith’s hangout with Depp, caused an irritated response from fans, who brought men from Jada’s past.

One person wrote, “Aht aht….We not finna entertain Jada Shakur Smith Alsina in the year of our Lord 2024. She had her year. We been over her, Willie, and them kids.”

A second person said, “I mean she been acting like she’s in a relationship with Tupac for the past 27 years.” Noting that the 52-year-old “Matrix” star once described an affair with a much younger musician as an “entanglement,” a third added, “She’s been actin single for years…stop this miss entanglement.”

A fourth joked, “I think she owes him an entanglement.”

The couple’s 26-year-old marriage was once revered by many but for the past few years they have openly admitted to the issues that they’ve been having for a while.

In 2020, Pinkett Smith invited her husband on to her “Red Table Talk” show and together they discussed what became known as the infamous “entanglement” that took place between her and singer August Alsina. In a later episode, she confessed that she and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” had been living separately for nearly seven years.

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have secretly been separated for the last seven years as she admitted that the pair, who tied the knot in 1997, are still trying to 'figure out' what the future of their marriage looks like.



Just as the entanglement debacle had died down, the Smiths regained worldwide attention in 2022. The couple were at the Academy Awards when Smith walked on stage and slapped the then-host Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for making a joke regarding Jada’s hair. The controversial moment earned Smith quite a lot of backlash from fans and celebs alike, along with a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

As the dust began to settle Pinkett Smith went on a book tour to discuss her “Worthy” memoir. In various interviews, she shared what some describe as unwarranted information about her and Will’s relationship, including that they separated for nearly seven years during their 27-year marriage.

“Jada has said and done enough! She needs to go somewhere and sit down and shut up,” said one other person.

Despite the bad press and Smith being barred from the Academy Awards, Smith has seemingly been able to make a comeback with the recent release of his latest box office hit, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” According to Forbes, the fourth installment of the “Bad Boys” movies has made the series a billion-dollar franchise.