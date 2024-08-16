‘It Don’t Take Much for Him’: Ciara Teases Russell Wilson with Her ‘Thickness’ In New Video as Fans Warn Her About Getting Pregnant Again

Ciara’s recent posts got her followers running up to her comment section.

The singer, who is currently on tour with Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Busta Rhymes, is staying busy on Instagram after doing some promo for her newly released song “Run It Up” with Florida artist Bossman DLow.

On Monday, Aug 12, the “Goodies” artist dropped a lyric video showing behind-the-scenes footage of her on tour, dancing with background dancers, and even some shots of her from the crowd dancing on stage.

Ciara and Russell Wilson. (Photo: @russellwilson/Instagram)

But that’s not all. The 38-year-old posted another video the next day doing her From the Block performance of the song. From the Block is a series where artists, both rising and established, perform a song on a hanging retro mic in an outdoor environment. In true Ciara fashion, she not only sang but also had choreography prepared with background dancers dancing behind her.

Fans seemed very supportive of the “How We Roll” artist, including many zooming in on her curvaceous body.

One person commended her for her evolution as a woman, writing, “CiCi been THAT girl but damnnnn the woman she is becoming is like fine ass wine!!! Better with experience and wisdom. we love you ciara.”

Others couldn’t help but mention her husband Russell Wilson. A second person joked about how the Pittsburgh Steelers player already can’t get enough of his wife saying, “Don’t do that why you tryna kill Russ y’all already know it clearly don’t take much for him.”

Ciara shares three children with Wilson. The couple, who have been married for eight years, have two daughters, Sienna and Amora, and one son, Win. Together they also raise Ciara’s eldest son, Future, whom she had in a previous relationship with rap artist Future.

The mother of four gave birth to her youngest daughter Amora eight months ago, and since CiCi welcomed her fans have noticed a swelling change in the singer’s cheeks.

Ciara even acknowledged her recent weight gain, which fans praise, and her man’s reaction to it in her “Run It Up” song. In the first verse of the bass thumping single where she’s not only sings but raps she says, “Got a little thicker, he gripping the waist.”

A fan who watched and listened to the lyric video cheered Ciara on saying, “She said “got a lil thick” babyyyy thats a whole lotta thickness you gained.”

Russell Wilson grips up wife Ciara after she dips it low on stage during Texas tour stop. (Photo: ciara/Instagram)

It seemingly hasn’t been hard for Ciara to adjust to her new thick thighs, because, according to the “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” singer, it’s her husband that encourages her to embrace and love her figure.

She told “It Figures” last year that in regards to body confidence, “I give myself grace, and my honey, Russ, he loves my curves. So he celebrates that, which I love. So I don’t stress as much now, I think as I would have when I was younger.”

Anyone who’s kept up with this family knows Wilson has never shied away from wanting more kids with Ciara and has even gotten on one knee on television to beg for more. So fans will just have to stand by to see if another baby announcement is on the way.