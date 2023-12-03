The Game’s Sexual Assault Accuser Says Rapper Is Hiding Assets and Only Paid Her $500,000 of the $7 Million Judgment He Owes

The Game has reportedly only paid his sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, a former contestant on the “She’s Got Game” dating show on VH1, $500,000 of the $7 million judgment she was awarded back in 2016.

The artist — whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor — reportedly still owes Rainey nearly $7 million after she sued him for sexual assault. Rainey won the judgment after Taylor failed to show up to court proceedings.

The Game. (Photo: @losangelesconfidential/Instagram)

According to Radar Online, Rainey accused the rapper of creating shell companies to avoid paying her. She also accused his manager, Cash Jones, and Taylor of using his companies 5th Amendment Entertainment, JTT Holdings, F12 & Associates and Pass Go 2 Win LLC, to avoid paying her the awarded amount.

Rainey claimed the “How We Do” artist “forcefully” put his hand inside her dress and rubbed her genitals and buttocks while he was high on “alcohol and drugs.” Taylor denied the accusations, and after being unable to collect on the judgment, in 2021 her attorneys filed a lawsuit requesting the court allow her to seize royalties and business profits from the rapper.

“To date, after years of multi-state litigation to discover and execute on Taylor’s assets, Rainey has collected approximately $500,000.00 on the $7,130,100.00 Judgment, which is exclusive of interest and costs,” reads her latest motion. “No one need guess about [The Game’s] and Jones’ intent not to pay the judgment owed by [The Game] to Rainey, as they have made it abundantly clear in various social media posts that they never intend to pay a dime to Rainey on her judgment.”

Rainey claims that the 44-year-old also transferred his home to Jones as well as the rights to his trademarks, but Taylor still lives in the $2.8 million home. She wants the court to rule Taylor owns the home so she can put a lien on the house to collect on her judgment.

Taylor seemingly responded to the latest court filing with a post about blocking people on social media. “Don’t apologize for protecting your energy,” he captioned the Nov. 30 post.

He also wrote, “If I block you today on social media or from my cell, it’s not personal. I’m just no longer allowing low vibrational energy in my life. From this day forward, I only want to share space & experiences with people who have good intentions and are genuinely happy in their daily lives.”

The trial for Rainey’s lawsuit pursuing the remainder of the $7 million judgment is scheduled to start this month.