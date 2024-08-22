‘She’s Hiding Her Pain’: Fans Express Concern as Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Seemingly Struggles While Rapper Celebrates Successful Marriage

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus have a love that is still going strong after almost three decades of marriage.

The rapper, who was declared the Paris Olympics MVP for his popular coverage of the Games, took a moment to highlight some recent life moments in a video shared with fans. Among the photos in the Instagram post uploaded on Aug. 21 were images of him suited to support Team USA, him catching up with retired NBA star Carmelo Anthony and actress Taraji P. Henson.

He also included a precious moment of his son Cordell Broadus with his daughter and, of course, two snapshots of himself posing with Boss Lady. It is unclear exactly when and where the family moments were captured, but fans loved seeing the hitmaker’s loved ones.

A fan who commented on Snoop and his wife wrote that they were “Black Love at its finest.” A second fan echoed a similar sentiment when they wrote, “Such a beautiful couple, Realist.” A third declared that they were a “West Coast royal family!” Though plenty of love was extended to the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist, the same cannot be said about his daughter, Cori Broadus.

Fans have been under the impression that the aspiring singer pulled the plug on her relationship with Death Row Records — a label her father now owns—creative director Wayne Duece. They announced their engagement in November 2022 after four years of dating.

The milestone appeared to be supported by Cori’s parents. However, on Aug. 7, she teased a new record titled “Friends,” whose artwork was a collage of photos of her and Duece with his face blurred.

She captioned the post, “I have a lot to say…” The cryptic post was followed by a video of her ripping a printed photo of the pair kissing on Aug. 16, the same day the song was released.

With followers left to craft their own narratives about the seemingly soured love, new photos of Cori in a black dress and seated on a black and white checkered sofa have turned into clues about how she may be coping. In some of the photos she seems at ease, in another she sticks her tongue out and raises her middle fingers to the camera, and in another instance she flashes a joyful smile.

“Looks like she hiding her pain with these pic. She still ain’t happy,” read an onlooker’s reaction. A second comment stated that “life waits for no one. You got this!” Among the sea of comments, there was one fan who said, “Happy looks good on you sis!!!!”

Cori, who suffers from lupus, is not alone in facing speculation about her disposition or her relationship status. Duece’s recent posts have also been met with an influx of people who think it’s time he worked things out with his could-be wife.

“Go get your woman back! It ain’t nothing in dezz streets!” advised a follower. Someone else who thinks the pair are seeking each other’s attention commented, “Yall need to get back together both of yall posting middle finger posts lort.”

And when Duece posted a seaside photo of himself seated at an outdoor table, he wrote, “Is u wit me or what?” Again, his upload was interpreted as him calling out to Cori. “You and princess broadus need to talk it out,” read a comment.

Both of the young adults have removed posts showing the two of them together in happier times. Cori was last spotted wearing her engagement ring in June. And watchful fans noticed that her parents are no longer following Duece, making their rift that much more real amid the breakup speculation.