‘Iz it a Crime?’: Snoop Dogg Celebrates Wife Shante on New Album Cover Following Years of Infidelity Scandals That Nearly Ruined Their Marriage

Snoop Dogg is putting his wife, Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus, first. So much so that the moment he fell head over heels for her would be worth reliving. The couple has been married for 27 years and shares adult children Cordell, Corde, and Cori Broadus.

In a new interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the rapper, 53, said, “Falling in love with my wife for the first time, that was a beautiful moment right there, man. I had butterflies in my stomach and all kind of stuff.”

Snoop Dogg praises his wife Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus for standing by his side for 27 years. (Photos: Bosslady_ent/Instagram; Snoopdogg/Instagram.)

His decades-spanning career has been filled with plenty of highs and numerous accolades, but winning over Shante’s heart seems to be the best treasure of them all.

“Like, it’s the pure feeling of that…because after you have so much success, you forget about what regular stuff feel like. That was special, man,” he added. But he’s not just speaking highly of his wife, he’s sharing the spotlight with her, too.

The West Coast hip-hop legend released his new album, “Iz it a Crime?” on May 16. He and his longtime love appear on the project’s front and back cover artwork. Shante, 53, mirrors her husband’s poses as they are both dressed in black plaid shirts, black jeans, and head scarves.

He told the radio hosts, “If you notice, you see my wife in the front, right? So, for my whole career, she had my back, and this is the first time I put her on the front … So everybody can know that she got my back, she with me, she standing by my side.”

Fans swooned over the public admiration with comments like, “That’s right snoop!!! Pump your wife up!! U can’t buy true love!!!” Another person said, “He’s very lucky and I think he realizes tht.”

However, others were not as impressed by the gestures amid years of the “Sensual Seduction” artist’s alleged infidelities circulating online.

A critic wrote, “This so sweet and I would be more proud if he didn’t cheat and hurt her behind close doors.” In June of 1998, he welcomed son Julian Broadus, with a woman named Laurie Helmond. A year later, Shante gave birth to their daughter Cori.

A second naysayer remarked, “Snoop is PUBLICLY gushing over his wife now because he sees firsthand how these side chicks, escorts etc. are LITERALLY taking these men careers away and ruining their legacies & reputation for GOOD / That would make ANY man love harder respect what they have at home.”

Last year, Snoop admitted their marriage had been “rocky” at times, but that the secret to their longevity has been Shante’s “strong backbone” and knowing that they are “meant to be together.”