‘Ain’t He Married?’: Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Broadus Allegedly Fuming Over Questionable Relationship with Martha Stewart, Warns There Will Be ‘Consequences’

Snoop Dogg just can’t seem to catch a break.

Fresh off the backlash from his performance at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration Crypto Ball, the legendary West Coast rapper is now rumored to be facing turmoil at home.

A new tabloid report claims Snoop’s wife of 27 years, Shante Broadus, has grown frustrated with his close frienxdship with business mogul Martha Stewart.

For nearly two decades, Snoop and Stewart have built a unique bond, dating back to their first meeting on “The David Letterman Show” in 2008. Since then, their undeniable chemistry has led to lucrative collaborations on TV shows, commercials, and product endorsements.

The friendship has become a bankable brand that has allowed them to put out a collection of wines and market to two very distinct fan bases.

A new rumor suggests Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, (left) doesn’t like his relationship with Martha Stewart (right). (Photos: @snoopdogg/Instagram, @marthastewart48/Instagram)

But while the public loves their dynamic, the “Boss Lady” is allegedly growing tired of how the relationship is perceived.

RadarOnline reports it was told by an unidentified purported source close to the family that “Shante is getting sick of Snoop and Martha being attached at the hip and the public perception that they’re a couple – leaving her on the outside looking in.”

The anonymous tipster reportedly affirms, “Snoop and Shante are happily married, but she insists that when her hubby and Stewart are together, she often feels jealous.”

The alleged insider also claimed that Shante has issued an ultimatum to her husband: create some distance between himself and Stewart or risk serious consequences in their marriage.

“Shante wants the world to know that she is the woman in Snoop’s life,” the unnamed quote machine emphasized. “Cool things with Martha and make that clear, or face consequences.”

Fans have also raised eyebrows at some of Snoop and Stewart’s interactions.

During a recent NBC Peacock promotion for Snoop’s role as a commentator for the 2024 Paris Olympics, a behind-the-scenes clip showed Stewart playfully feeding him a pastry. The video quickly went viral, sparking social media chatter.

“I know his wife be like [side eye],” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Definitely ’cause ain’t he married? Wish the next woman would feed my husband.”

These discussions come at a sensitive time for Snoop and Shante. Over the past few years, the stories have bubbled up that have made some people think that there is trouble in paradise.

In May 2024, she posted a cryptic message on social media reading, “They never cheat with prettier, they cheat with easier,” leading to speculation about potential marital issues.

The couple’s relationship has endured its share of challenges. Over their nearly three-decade marriage, they have faced multiple ups and downs, including Snoop’s confirmed infidelity, which resulted in a child outside their relationship.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Snoop’s and Stewart’s relationship remains strictly professional.

The insider stated, “Those two are a perfect match. They balance each other out. While he’s great with pop culture, she’s business-savvy. He’s learned a lot from her.”

Even with that understanding, Shante reportedly feels increasingly sidelined in her husband’s public life.

The tension at home comes as Snoop faces widespread backlash over his Trump performance. His decision to perform at the president’s Crypto Ball shocked many, given his long history of criticizing the former president.

Back in 2017, Snoop released a music video where he staged a mock assassination of a Trump-like figure, making his recent performance seem like a drastic reversal. This month’s backlash was swift — Snoop lost over 500,000 Instagram followers and nearly 20,000 on the X platform. Critics accused him of hypocrisy, questioning whether financial motives played a role in his decision.

Though Snoop has remained unbothered on social media, the blowback has undeniably impacted his public image.

Some speculate that his connection to Trump may be linked to a personal favor. In 2021, Trump pardoned Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, a pivotal figure in Snoop’s early career. That pardon, some argue, could explain Snoop’s willingness to align himself with Trump’s event.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, the one thing Snoop might not want to jeopardize is his marriage.

As Snoop navigates personal and professional challenges, the rumored strain on his marriage raises questions about how long Shante will tolerate the situation.

Balancing a long-term marriage with high-profile friendships isn’t easy, and for Snoop the cost of these public relationships may be one he can’t afford at home.