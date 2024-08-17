‘He Turned Out to be as Faithful as Her Daddy’: Snoop Dogg and Wife Shante Seemingly Cut Ties with Daughter Cori’s Fiancé Weeks After Mom’s Cryptic ‘Peace’ Post

Weeks after Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante, sparked cheating rumors, it looks like others in the Broadus family are having relationship issues.

Two years after the world celebrated their daughter Cori Broadus’ engagement to Wayne Duece, it seems the couple have split — further fueling rumors that the two are no longer planning to get married.

They have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Cori’s parents have unfollowed Duece also. And now a new video just further fueled those speculations and more.

Cori and Duece’s love story was celebrated by those who have watched the “Daddy’s Girls” singer grow up in the public life with a chronic disease, Lupus.

Weeks after trouble between Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante, now it appears there’s trouble between their daughter, Cori and her fiancé. (Photos: @bosslady_ent/Instagram; @princessbroadus/Instagram)

In front of friends and family, Duece got on one knee and asked for Cori’s hand in marriage around Thanksgiving 2022. Video of the proposal was posted on social media, showing the then-23-year-old ecstatic as her parents cheered the new in front of huge white blocks that read “Will You Marry Me?” with lights.

Many fans didn’t think that Duece was really interested in the nepo child, but the post seems to show just how much they are in love.

“The easiest YES ever,” she wrote as the caption of a Nov. 26, 2022 post. “@wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Duece was equally excited, stating, “Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you My beautiful fiance,” in his own announcement post which has since been deleted. According to one of their YouTube videos, the couple revealed they planned to get married in the fall of 2023.

Congratulations to Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus and her boyfriend Wayne Duece on their engagement! We wish the beautiful couple nothing but love and happiness 💍 pic.twitter.com/nYPjRFnGTX — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 28, 2022

Now, months after Cori suffered a “ severe stroke” and was hospitalized for a few days, it seems that there will be no wedding. In addition to the unfollowing on Instagram, there are two other tell-tale signs that something is awry in their relationship.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the California native made a power declaration that has many believing she’s single and now ready to mingle. Dressed in a white lace bra, jeans and dripping in diamonds, Cori can be seen ripping a picture of herself and Wayne kissing in half in a video, and the clip ends with her looking into the camera and smiling.

Adding to the speculation, she has been promoting her new single, “Friends,” for weeks, featuring images of her and a man with the man’s face and body repeatedly blurred out.

One fan peeped that artwork and said, “Lord. Please don’t spread a false narrative for sales. Let us finish celebrating your Daddy being the Olympics mascot first.”

Cori has not directly addressed the split, but some believe their alleged breakup was due to infidelity. One person, “He turned out to be as faithful as her daddy,” drawing comparisons to her father’s history of cheating on her mother and having a child during their marriage.

However, one said they noticed, “She stopped wearing her ring a few months ago.. I hope your doing OK momma keep shining and rising you beautiful soul.”

Cori was last spotted wearing her engagement ring in a TikTok and Instagram video posted on June 5.

Still fans are riding for Snoop and Shante’s daughter, with many sharing the same sentiment, “Only reason we asking if we need to ride at dawn is bc HIS FACE IS BLURRED OUT.”

Some even believe the recent breakup might be what led to her mother’s cryptic post. A few days ago on Aug. 11, Shante shared an Instagram post that read, “The worst prison is a home without peace. Choose your partner wisely.”

At the time, many people thought the post could have been a jab at her husband, who had spent the previous few weeks in Paris covering the Olympics but also dodging speculation that she and Snoop were on the verge of breaking up.

But now some are thinking that Shante was talking about the split between Cori and Duece.

One person on Facebook said, “Ya’ll do understand her daughter is going through problems in her relationship and is no longer engaged. It could be a message to her as well.”

Snoop, his wife and daughter have all unfollowed Duece, who also serves as a creative director at Death Row.

Duece, on the other hand, still follows her parents, even though he appears to have scrubbed his page clean of Cori. The two still have YouTube videos and reels posted online, therefore it’s unclear if this is truly a breakup or a bump in the road on their way to marriage.