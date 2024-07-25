‘She Is Growing Into an Old White Lady’: Stacey Dash Faces More Bleaching Accusations After Fans Zoom In on Her Lighter Complexion In New Video

Actress Stacey Dash can’t seem to shake the rumors that she has lightened her already light brown complexion over the years.

Dash transitioned from being the hip-hop 90’s “it” girl—cousin to Roc-A-Fella founder Damon Dash—to real life version of the bougie Dionne Marie Davenport, which over the years fueled suspicions about her changing appearance.

Many speculate that her lighter skin tone is helping her fit in with the predominantly white fan base she won over after her success in the cult classic film “Clueless.”

Stacey Dash is accused of bleaching her skin in new video. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images)

These rumors are often linked to her socio-political affiliations and her past marriages to three different white men. Critics have argued that Dash, once a GOP darling, seems to distance herself from her Black heritage.

Recently, Dash posted bedtime videos on TikTok where her skin looked particularly brighter and shiny, reigniting the rumors she uses bleaching products to achieve a lighter complexion that ex-boyfriend Ryan Prophet suggested in 2016.

Hollywood Unlocked shared these videos, which show Dash in a champagne-colored silk night robe with her face covered in skin products and enhanced by a ring light.

In the first 15-second TikTok clip, she speaks in a fake British accent, “To the girl who asked if we are crackheads, those of us who don’t want to talk to anyone before we’ve had our coffee in the morning. No, definitely not a crackhead. Eight years clean on the 30th. I just don’t want to kill anyone.”

In another clip, Dash is seen with the same overexposed look, before randomly flashing to a viral meme of a white baby dancing in a pool.

But the oulets’ followers immediately commented on her appearance.

“WTF happened to her complexion,” one person asked. Seemingly answering, another social media user said, “She’s not tanning anymore or she bleached her skin. Anyways something is off.”

One fan remarked, “She gotta be bleaching.”

The jokes started to pour in with people asking, “Y u white now?” and others observing, “She is growing into an old white lady.”

Not everyone joined in on the teasing. Some fans speculated that her shiny appearance might be due to a skin routine.

One noted, “Sigh ….. she stay shiny but imma assume it’s a skin routine,” while another saying, “Looks like she took a bath in BABY OIL.”

The native New Yorker, criticized for her vocal support of Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign, has lately retreated into a quieter lifestyle.

Dash has reinvented herself as a health and wellness guru, sharing her skin care routine publicly, which includes a Korean skincare product system called TATCHA, promoting a dewy skin glow.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Dash has never directly addressed the skin bleaching allegations. Instead, she continues to assert her pride in her Black heritage, emphasizing that there is no single way to embody Blackness.

This was highlighted during her appearance on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” where she reinforced her commitment to her racial identity despite her conservative viewpoints.

Additionally, Dash has faced other personal challenges, such as filing for divorce from her third husband, Jeffrey Marty, in June 2020 following an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in 2019. The divorce was described as a “mutual and amicable split.”

Since the split, she has been trying to regain herself — with other videos where her skin looks darker — but she is still extremely fair.