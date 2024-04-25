‘Thought This was a White Lady’: Stacey Dash Accused of ‘Trying to Bleach Melanin’ After Fans Take Note of Her Seemingly Lighter Complexion In New Video 

Stacey Dash shared two videos before and after her workout with fans on Instagram as proof of her getting back in the gym, but things went left after many zoomed in on the dewy look on her face.

The 57-year-old “Clueless” actress noted that she was lacking motivation for her karate workout as she made her way to an underground gym while sporting a gray sweatshirt. Over the before video, she wrote, “Me overcoming my complete lack of motivation to workout. Join this journey with me.”

Stacey Dash is accused of bleaching her skin in new videos. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images)

The second video shows Dash after her workout with wet hair and a sweaty face. “I did it,” said Dash as she smiled and flashed a peace sign. She added, “Stay with me on this journey. Help me. Motivate me.”

There were a few critical remarks from some who said she looked “high” or was on “pills.”

In her defense, one person said, “She obviously look like she did some exercising or jogging. People are pretty fuk up for saying stuff like she’s high. Wow how negative. Keep working Ms Dash!”

After the video was shared by 2cool2bl0g on Instagram, fans weighed in and remarked on Dash’s seemingly lighter skin.

“I swear to big God I thought this was a YT woman,” replied one fan. “She really trying to bleach melanin god bless her,” echoed another. “Ambi cream ambassador,” joked one fan.

Other fans replied that they missed the old Dash, who starred in films and series like “Renaissance Man,” “Mo’ Money,” “Getting Played, and “Single Ladies,” before becoming a commentator for the right-wing outlet Fox News in 2014 and publicly voicing her support for Donald Trump.

“You disappointed me Stacey bring back 90s Stacey,” wrote one fan. “I miss the old Stacey,” added another.

Dash — who is Black and Mexican — left Fox News in 2016 and says she regrets supporting Trump, according to NBC News. Dash also revealed that she was addicted to Vicodin during an episode of Dr. Oz back in 2021 but said that she later got sober.

“There are things that I am sorry for,” she said in an interview with DailyMailTV. “Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”

One fan replied, “She’s still not invited to any cookouts.”

Dash was previously accused of bleaching her skin last year after she showed off her bare skin for the No Makeup Challenge on TikTok. Even then, several fans claimed that her skin complexion was much darker in the film “Clueless.”