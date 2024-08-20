‘Rasheeda Should Be Embarrassed’: Rasheeda’s Husband Kirk Frost Caught ‘Blushing’ During Chat with Mother of His Love Child Weeks After Sit-Down with His Wife 

The new season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” has fans getting a first hand look at the drama brewing between Kirk Frost, his wife Rasheeda Frost and the mother of his child Jasmine Bleu Washington.

The Frosts have been married for 24 years and have had a blended family since they’ve met, with Kirk having three kids, Kirk Jr., Cherry, and Kelsie, before they married.

Together, they share two sons, Ky, and Karter. But there was a clash in their union in 2017 when Kirk confessed on the show that not only did he cheat on Rasheeda with an ex-stripper but that he also got her pregnant during season 6.

Kirk Frost gets slammed for defending his marriage to Rasheeda years after welcoming a “love child” with Jasmine Washington (right). (Photos: @rasheeda/Instagram, @jasminebleu/Instagram)

Fast-forwarding to 2024, Rasheeda and Kirk have opted to stay together, but the two are still having their issues with Jasmine. In these early episodes, Washington is kicking off season 12 by calling out Kirk’s poor communication and co-parenting skills when it comes to their 8-year-old son, Kannon. In a previous episode, she called out the father of her son for not doing enough for their son during a sit-down with Rasheeda.

But it’s in this latest episode that Washington will further prove her point by showing how Kirk doesn’t even know key information about their child.

During a sneak peak of episode 5, which airs tonight, Kirk questions Washington for telling Mama Dee, another cast member of the show, in the previous episode that Kirk still wants to be involved with Washington intimately. Kirk and Washington met in person to discuss exactly what was said.

In his confessional Kirk says, “I don’t want Kannon to sit back and got to see me saying all kind of f—d up s—t to his mom, but I’m really f—g pissed off that you’re playing with my f—g marriage.”

Washington responds to Kirk’s questioning by telling him that his focus should be on being a father to their child, though he claims he has. In an effort to debunk his statement, Washington proceeds to ask Kirk pertinent questions to see how well he knows their child.

“What’s Kannon’s teacher’s name?,” she asked, to which he replied, “I wouldn’t know.” She follows up with “What’s his school’s name?” as Frost starts spiraling, claiming he texts Kannon all the time before stating that the school starts with a “W.”

But Jasmine doesn’t let up, she continues asking more questions, like “What grade is he in?” Frost hesitates before saying “third” which causes Kannon’s mom to have an outburst while calling him “stupid.” She then clarified that their son is not in the third grade.

Finally, before the clip ends, Washington asks Frost how old Kannon is, and instead of answering he asks, “so you think I don’t know how old is Kannon?” Washington responded, “You got to answer a question with a question.”

The entire clip sent fans running to the comments to leave their own perspective of who really may be the foolish one in this entire situation. Fingers were not only pointed at Jasmine and Kirk, but also Rasheeda.

Many blatantly called out Kirk, with social media user saying, “Kirk think everybody but him is playing with his marriage! He a wild boy.”

Some people even believe that Kirk still has a liking for Washington, due to him smirking during their chat. “Kirk stay blushing when Jasmine comes around,” wrote one person, while another said, “Kirk likes her.. it’s obvious.”

But others felt Rasheeda was getting the short end of the stick. “Kirk been embarrassing Rasheeda since Obama was in office,” wrote one person, while another wrote, “Rasheeda should be embarrassed by all the strays she catch.”

Washington also received judgment for her role in the entanglement, with one person saying, “Having kids with a married man and expecting the most is odd.”

Watch as the drama continues between these three on the next episode airing on MTV on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m.