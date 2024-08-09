‘Has Kev Stopped Cheating on Her?’: Kevin Hart Continues to Face Cheating Rumors Despite the Comedian and Wife Eniko Hart’s Sexy Dancing In Video

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart were among the famous names spotted at Chris Brown’s “The 11:11 Tour” stop in Los Angeles.

Footage of the Harts seductively dancing at the concert was posted to Eniko’s Instagram Story and the clips sparked discourse about Kevin’s history of infidelity.

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart’s seductive video was not authentic, some online commenters say. (Photo: @enikohart/Instagram)

“She gone stick beside him,” one person joked in The Shade Room’s Instagram comment section. Another commenter asked, “Has Kev [stopped] cheating on her?”

Additionally, Instagram users suggested Eniko grinding on her husband inside the Crypto.com Arena came off as inauthentic. A doubter wrote, “Sorry. I don’t believe them.” Someone else added, “They fake happy.”

In 2017, Kevin admitted to cheating on Eniko while she was eight months pregnant with their first child. The comedian also faced rumors he cheated with Eniko while still married to his first wife, Torrei Hart, whom he divorced in 2011.

“I’m sorry but I just can’t. If YOU being together came at the expense of a marriage ending or someone getting hurt, it’s hard to accept it,” one critic insisted, referring to the allegations of Kevin and Eniko’s relationship starting before his separation from Torrei.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart appearing to have a great time a Chris Brown concert does not stop fans from questioning their relationship. (Photos: @enikohart/Instagram Story)

Following the admission of adultery and a public scandal, the “Lift” actor reconciled with his second wife. The “Think Like a Man” actor described the drama surrounding stepping out on his spouse as the “lowest moment” of his life during the 2019 documentary “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.” He also denied that Eniko stole him from Torrei.

“The biggest misconception is that Eniko was the homewrecker,” Kevin said in the docuseries. “‘This woman came in and destroyed this man’s family.’ Reality is, I was done with my first marriage. We were done. In separate homes.”

Eniko also appeared in the Netflix documentary. She broke into tears discussing how she found out about Kevin cheating via a direct message from an unknown person.

“I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant,” Eniko recalled. “I was having breakfast; I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?’”

In 2017, an alleged sex tape of Kevin Hart with a woman named Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas surfaced. The following year, Kevin’s former friend, Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson was charged with attempting to extort the stand-up comic by threatening to release the video. The case against Jackson was later dropped.

While the real status of Kevin and Eniko Hart remains in doubt with observers, some fans of the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” star and the former “Rip the Runway” model still push back against the haters.

“You can’t please Black people no matter what. Bro with his wife having a good time & people still find a reason to hate,” a supporter posted. Yet another comment read, “They were having fun! I see the chemistry! Y’all are boring!”

Kevin and Torrei Hart (née Skipper) wed in 2003 and have two children: Heaven Hart, 19, and Hendrix Hart, 16. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

He married his second wife, Eniko Hart (née Parrish) in 2016. They have two children: Kenzo Hart, 6, and Kaori Hart, 3.

KEVIN HART HONORED WITH MARK TWAIN PRIZE ALONGSIDE WIFE AND KIDS https://t.co/vElaouOzw2 pic.twitter.com/DaAO6osgs3 — BCK (@officialbck) March 25, 2024

Chris Brown kicked off “The 11:11 Tour” in Detroit on June 5. The R&B singer performed in other cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas. Numerous celebrities attended Brown’s show in L.A., including Victoria Monét and Jordin Sparks.

“The 11:11 Tour” supported Chris Brown’s “11:11” studio album. The 2023 RCA-backed project featured appearances by Davido, Future, Friday, Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, Mario, and more.