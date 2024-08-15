‘That Looks Nothing Like Her Old Face’: K. Michelle’s Unrecognizable Look Sparks More Plastic Surgery Allegations After Admitting She Had 13 Surgeries In One Year 

K. Michelle posted new photos which have fans doing a double take and other others saying they don’t recognize her at atll.

It’s been years since the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer had her surgical enhancements removed, but some are questioning if she’s recently gone under the knife for another plastic surgery procedure.

After rocking black and blond looks all year long, the former “Love & Hip Hop” star posted a few pictures of her return to rocking her signature red hair.

R&B singer K. Michelle accused of having plastic surgery years after having her surgical enhancements removed. (Photo: Kmichellemusic/Instagram.)

In photos, she sported a fresh face with no makeup outside of her heavy black false eyelashes and eyebrows. K. Michelle can be seen posing in a black tank top, blue denim shorts in the image collage, which also featured an image of the Chucky doll and another of her holding a knife.

“I’m ready to come out and play,” she said, a playful nod to her reputation as a troublemaker. “(I really was cooking in my kitchen and took a picture).”

Fans in her comments instantly focused on looks, including two who said, “That merlot red she means business” and “Girl you fine without no makeup.”

But the conversation was much different when Hollywood Unlocked posted the images on its Instagram page. Many of its 3.6 million followers were left baffled by K. Michelle’s new appearance, with comments ranging from playful confusion to outright disbelief.

“Harpo Who Dis Woman?” quipped one user, echoing the famous line from “The Color Purple.” Another follower chimed in with, “What in the witness protection?! I almost didn’t recognize her.”

K. Michelle posts pictures of herself without makeup (Instagram/ @kmichellemusic)

One comment in particular stood out, with a fan joking, “She gonna need 23 & me & a birth certificate to get into heaven’s gate tho.”

A third comment blasted, “She still messing with plastic surgery after all she went thru…smdh.”

While some expressed shock at the drastic change, others noticed how different she looked compared to her past appearances.

“That’s looks nothing like her old face or complexion,” one fan remarked, before adding, “I guess the bright lights in Hollywood can change one’s features.”

However, not all the feedback was critical. Some fans praised her youthful glow, with one saying, “She don’t look bad, she just look like a new person.”

While speculation swirled about whether K. Michelle had undergone more recent cosmetic procedures, some fans suggested that her fresh look might simply be the result of a more natural, toned-down appearance compared to her usual full-glam looks.

Days earlier, the “How Many Times” singer posted a picture of herself in a cheetah-print ensemble and full makeup painted on to perfection, highlighting her cheekbones and deeply contoured nose.

K. Michelle has never denied getting work done. But after the silicone and other substances used to create her voluptuous curves and what she thought was a picture-perfect face started to poison her, she underwent massive surgeries to remove everything foreign in her body.

The R&B-turned-Country signer had four procedures to remove her botched back alley silicone injections from her buttocks — a popular but risky procedure, to enhance her curves. However, she later experienced severe health complications from the injections. The silicone started to shift in her body.

In addition to her butt, the former reality star has also been open about getting a breast lift and implants, but her primary focus has been on reversing the effects of the silicone injections due to the damage caused to her body.

I'm so sad K. Michelle butt not real 😢 pic.twitter.com/G4VN0D7EP1 — MVP. (@MinaWorldPeace) August 13, 2013

The 42-year-old has also admitted to having minimal work done on her face, such as getting Botox and fillers to enhance her facial features and maintain a youthful appearance.

In 2023, K. Michelle revealed that she had undergone 13 procedures over a year period to remove the foreign substances from her body, which had caused severe health complications. She also said then to her fans at the time, “I’m not going to look the same,” during an interview with The Shade Room.

Her journey with plastic surgery has been well-documented. But she took it a step further by creating her 2022 show, “K. Michelle: My Killer Body,” that helped others.

The series, which aired on Lifetime, focuses on the dangers of cosmetic surgery and the impact it has had on her life and the lives of others.

In the show, the “V.S.O.P.” singer shared her own experiences with plastic surgery, including the complications she faced and her journey to remove harmful procedures, as she tried to help others who have gone through similar challenges.

K. Michelle later to used her voice to promote awareness about the dangers of unregulated cosmetic procedures and to advocate for the crackdown on doctors that offer and perform these surgeries.