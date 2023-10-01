‘Try It Out’: K. Michelle Sparks Debate Online After Declaring Her Love for White Men

Vocalist K. Michelle is promoting the release of her new album, “I’m The Problem,” as she continues to unpack her bold and honest truth.

She was most recently featured as a guest on Revolt TV’s “Black Girl Stuff,” where she spoke about relationships and dating outside of her race, which sparked outrage online.

K. Michelle says she no longer desires a relationship but she loves her a white man. (Photo: @kmichellemusic/Instagram)

During the interview, one of four hosts, Akilah Ffriend, asked why she views herself as “The Problem,” which K. Michelle believes came from setting “boundaries” or saying “no if it doesn’t feel right.”

“I’m gonna’ be the problem because I’m gonna be the solution for myself,” the outspoken artist continued. “You not gon’ make me do nothing that I’m gon’ have to deal with at home and I dealt with that in reality TV.”

Trending Today:

But when it comes to men and dating, the former “Love and Hip Hop” cast member said, “Relationships. I’m not doing it. I’m just not doing. I’m sick of it. I am sick. I am not doing relationships at all.”

Another host Brii Renee then chimed in, reminding K. Michelle that she said she would date a “white” man.

“I love a white man,” said “Drake Would Love Me” recording artist.

“I ain’t never had a white man,” Renee responded.

“Well, you need to try it out,” the former Miss FAMU replied before going into a rant that ruffled more than a few feathers online.

“Let me tell you this and people are going to be so angry with me in this sentiment and I don’t give a f—k. I will be your problem,” K. Michelle said, slowly opening a Pandora’s box.

The R&B singer, who has now grounded herself in country music, said it’s important to “love who loves you,” regardless of race.

She said she’s spoken to a lot of Black women who exclusively date within their race — despite how “heartbroken” they have become. She understands as a Black woman herself, but she believes there are more eligible bachelors of other races waiting to love up on a Black woman.

“I just think women, Black women, just people, you have to date what your soul meets,” she added.

K. Michelle’s remarks did not go over well with social media users who blasted her in the comments after Revolt posted a clip from the interview on Instagram.

“Is she trying to say that whitemen don’t cheat or won’t break your heart??? I understand the love who loves you part but how does the only whitemen part fit?”

“I will just have to die ALONE because i only LOVE BLACK MEN‼️”

“It’s not that easy. I’m attracted to black men like I’m attracted to ONLY Men. If you get it you get it.”

“Don’t fold keep black love alive.”

Some people understood where she was coming from.

“I’m adopting this, ‘love who loves you’… hell, I was open to everything thing else.”

“I been saying this! ‘You gotta love who loves you.’”

This is not the first time that K. Michelle has caused an uproar after expressing her love for white men.

In 2015, she declared, “I love rock, country, men who wear tight jeans and have foreign accents. I love me a handsome Caucasian man, I’m really not into Black men right now. They can date outside their race, so can I!!!”

Fast-forward to 2021, after a man was caught lusting over the “Can’t Raise A Man” singer, one person tweeted, “That K.Michelle tweet doesn’t do you any favors, especially given she diss black men for white males a few years back, which is cool since majority of rappers said her stank.”

That K.Michelle tweet doesn't do you any favors, especially given she diss black men for white males a few years back, which is cool since majority of rappers said her 🐱 stank. — Crysshau (@sirlancia1) April 29, 2021

While many people are focusing on race, K. Michelle has had a history of just male bashing.

During a 2019 interview with Atlanta radio station V-103’s “The Morning Culture,” she discussed her toxic and physically abusive relationship with her former producer Mickey “Memphitz” Wright.

She’s spoken about their relationship previously on “LHH: ATL,” but while speaking with the radio hosts, she made a blanket statement that many believe paints her feelings about the opposite sex across the board.

“I don’t think men are good people,” she said. “The reason for that is like, for men to do things that they consider small – in the flesh of, like, cheating – you know that that’s gonna destroy your partner. But you do it anyway. That’s not a mistake. We’ve watched the same story over and over again.”

Despite the backlash she received, K. Michelle always stays ten toes down on anything she says.