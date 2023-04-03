‘I See a Whole Different Person’: K. Michelle Serves Natural Face and Slim Body In New Photos, Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable Without Her Enhancements

Kimberly Michelle Pate, aka K. Michelle, has posted new photos that have fans doing virtual double takes at her appearance.

The 41-year-old shared four photos on Instagram of herself in a black spaghetti-strapped jumpsuit with her natural hair in a curly afro-like style and seemingly wearing no makeup.

In her caption, she shared a message about wanting peace and embracing change even if you are “the problem.”

K. Michelle shows off her natural face and body. @kmichellemusic/Instagram

“I’m a good woman because I’ve been dumb before,” Michelle wrote. “I’ve been crazy before. I’ve been naive before. I’ve done wrong to people who’ve done right to me.”



She continued, “I’ve done right to people who have done wrong to me. It’s life. You grow up. Get better, and want PEACE. Change can’t exist if you’re doing it for others approval, money, or attention. Most can’t perceive your elevation any higher than their own stagnant perception. If you live for the applause, you will die in the boo’s. It’s ok IM THE PROBLEM-Puddin.”

“Puddin” is another name Michelle goes by when promoting her career as a country music singer. The boy-mom even has a separate Instagram account under the handle @kimberlyispuddin, where she uploads her country projects.

The “Love and Hip Hop” alum’s post attained over 64,000 likes with over 900 comments and a re-post from @sippinthemontea on Instagram.

Several fans commented under the “media critic’s” post and suggested that Michelle did not look like herself in the recent photos.

“Whoever this person is, is gorgeous. But that is not K Michelle.”



“Didn’t know it was her til the 3rd slide.”



“Who dis woman harpo?”



“Everytime I look at her I see a whole different person.”

Michelle recently received questions about her physical appearance back in 2021 after the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer shared a selfie on Instagram, which prompted fans to point out her lip size and suggested that she received a facelift.

That same year, the NAACP Image Award winner penned a lengthy message on her Twitter account where she addressed the facelift rumors. In her post, she called the accusations placed on her “lies” and revealed that the hearsay was “getting old.”

Yeah I know,I look different. I look better healthier than ever. I was down bad, some didn’t want me to get it back together.Ok now the face lift lies are getting old,

I know it kills your soul,but God guided them doctors hands so that means he was in control💅🏽 BARSSSSS 😂😂😂🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RksjADBeqy — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 13, 2021

While Michelle has denied receiving any work to her face, she has been vocal about her experience with butt implants and the health scares she’s faced after receiving silicone injections from an unlicensed supplier. She has also admitted to having a nose job, and there’s been speculation about having her lips done.

In 2017, the songstress took fans on her silicone removal journey, which included many surgeries over the course of three years. To help spread awareness about the dangers of going under the knife, Michelle teamed up with Lifetime on the eight-episode show, “My Killer Body with K. Michelle.”

The series followed the Memphis native as she assisted men and women who wanted to reverse their own plastic surgery procedures due to their life being at risk.

Michelle isn’t the only celebrity who has documented her reversal surgery. Blac Chyna — who now goes by Angela White — is currently rebranding herself, after deciding to share her scary encounter with illegal butt injections with fans.