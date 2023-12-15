‘I’m Sick of Y’all’: K. Michelle Sparks Outrage After Defending Black Women Who Date Outside of Their Race

K. Michelle has sparked yet another debate online after defending Black women’s choice to date outside of their race.

The R&B singer has been more than vocal about her love for white men, noting that there other eligible bachelors from other races who also desire a Black woman.

The touchy subject came up again while the “Love and Hip Hop” alum was on Instagram Live on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

K. Michelle sparks debate after saying Black women should date white men, (Pictured: @kmichellemusic/Instagram)

Michelle’s extensive Live is no longer available, but @livebitez obtained a portion of her and her team’s debate in the studio and shared it on their Instagram page. In the video, the “Can’t Raise a Man” vocalist can be heard telling the group of guys, “Black women should be able to date outside of their race and date who they want.”

Two of the men in the room responded to Michelle’s statement with questions about why it’s acceptable for Black women to explore different races while Black men get “crucified” for doing the same.

“Can y’all answer that real quick for me?” one of the men said while popping his head into the camera frame.

As the video continued, Michelle was heard telling those in the room that these types of conversations were “needed.” After her statement, that same man suggested she “won” the argument because she wouldn’t let anyone else speak.

“No, I let every man have an argument,” Michelle said, however the men in the room begged to differ.

“You shut everybody up,” one man suggested, prompting Michelle to raise her voice and utter a slew of curse words.

“Ain’t no Black woman gotta sit up here and ride y’all d–k,” she yelled before releasing more profanity. “I’m sick of y’all!”

Another male voice from outside of the camera’s frame can be heard asking, “But why do we gotta sit there as Black men and get talked to crazy —” before he was cut off by a riled-up Michelle who quipped, “We ain’t gotta talk to y’all crazy!”

“Look at how you yelling at me,” the man said. Michelle then insisted that no woman wants to be with a man who has more than one lover. “Go f—–g have 50 b—-es,” she said. “No one living like that.”

She then instructed her crew to move on from the conversation and sing the song they were seemingly working on. Before the video ends, Michelle tells the men that Black women don’t need a man to provide for them because they are more than capable of fending for themselves.

Michelle’s message was met with various opinions from outsiders who either agreed or disagreed with her point. One person wrote, “She proved buddy’s point. When black men ask that question they don’t answer and they get angry if the thought of a black man dealing with a white woman.”

Another commenter suggested, “We all people!!! love has no color lines!! God put us here to mix and make beautiful souls!!!”

K. Michelle says toxic brothers make dating hard for independent Black women, and she's encouraging them to date white men.

📸: Getty#MadameNoireHeadlines | Read More: https://t.co/6If8CPBowH pic.twitter.com/FZVcGvzKUX — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) October 9, 2023

Michelle recently made headlines last October after revealing that she would willingly date a white man.

“I love a white man,” she said on Revolt TV’s “Black Girl Stuff,” before encouraging viewers to “try it out.”

“I just think women, Black women, just people, you have to date what your soul meets,” Michelle added. However, her declaration was met with outrage from fans who felt her message was disrespectful towards all Black men.

That wasn’t the first time the FAMU graduate expressed her love for men of other races. In 2015, she admitted that she loves “handsome Caucasian” men.

While Michelle hasn’t recently been linked to any white men, she was rumored to be dating Olympic swimming gold medalist Ryan Lochte back in 2012.