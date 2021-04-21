‘Scars, Dents, and All’: K. Michelle Reveals New Body After Latest Reconstructive Surgery

K. Michelle elevated the term self-love to a whole other level on April 19, after the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star uploaded a video via Twitter embracing “all” of her physical features.

In the clip captioned “Scars, Dents, and all. I love me,” Michelle is seen posing in front of a full-length mirror as she showcased the results from removing her butt silicone injections, which was approximately a thee- to four-year process. Michelle also shared the initial video on her Instagram Story and her page with the caption, “GROWN WOMAN❤️.”

K. Michelle showed herself some love as she embraces all of her “scars.” (Photo: @kmichelle/Twitter screenshot)

Many fans expressed how proud they were of the singer and praised her for sharing her journey.

“So proud of her. Hopefully she helped someone else with her story.”

“I’m just glad she is HEALTHY! Love the skin you’re in ladies💓.”

“I love this! I’m glad she survived to tell her story.”

“I’m proud of her and her journey. Self love is the best love 🥰.”

One Instagram user brought up that people who are thinking about going under the knife should look at the effects that reality stars like K. Michelle and Hazel E have endured before considering that route. “Let K Michelle and Hazel set the standard for the risks that surgery can have on your body. Even if u are going to have surgery have a ‘natural’ surgery. Stop putting foreign toxins in your body. ❤️❤️.”

K. Michelle revealed she was taking a break from social media last month to heal as she underwent her “last reconstructive surgery.” @kmichellemusic/Instagram

Last month, Michelle informed fans that she planned on taking a break from social media as she prepared to undergo her “last reconstructive surgery.” In the post, the “Can’t Raise a Man” songstress also disclosed she completed the last set of R&B music to turn in to her record label as she transitions to country music.

The singer captioned the lengthy March 2 post, “IVE BEEN SO FOCUSED. JESUS, IVE NEVER HAD TO COMPLETE SO MUCH MUSIC AT 1 TIME WHILE MAKING SURE ITS HONEST AND TIMELESS. THIS WEEK WE COMPLETED SOME OF MY LAST R&B MUSIC FOR A LITTLE WHILE TO TURN INTO THE LABEL. Complete! Sheesh. Now I have over 20 records to finish up by my FIRST COUNTRY MUSIC RELEASE. IVE NEVER EVER BEEN SO ANXIOUS TO RELEASE A PROJECT.”

She added, “So much support and not even a single out in country yet. So i’m taking a little insta break to complete my last reconstructive surgery this week. I just want to keep PURE THOUGHTS as I heal and shoot all my videos and two tv shows. I love u more than a little bit. See ya soon😉🤠 #jackdanielswillbekeepinyaposted.”

A few weeks later, on March 29, the 36-year-old updated her fans on her healing process following her reconstructive surgery by sharing a photo of a Chucky doll sunbathing at the beach with the quote, “Just healing up. See you VERY soon😏.”

Michelle’s journey of removing the silicone from her butt injection has been a lengthy one. In 2017, five years after the butt augmentation, the vocalist started experiencing symptoms including migraines, leg pain, and fatigue. Michelle later discovered that the silicone from the injection was spreading to her legs. Following the discovery, she expressed on countless occasions ranging from social media to “The Dr. Oz Show” her regrets about getting injections from an unlicensed provider.

In 2018, the “LHHATL” alum had at least four surgeries to remove the silicone and dead tissue. Since then, she has had several reconstructive surgeries and later hoped to fix the “dents” the procedures left in the process.