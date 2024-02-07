K. Michelle Asks a Group of Men What They Get from Destroying Their Partner/Family By Cheating, and the Internet Has Thoughts

R&B and country singer K. Michelle sure knows how to spark a conversation when it comes to men and relationships. Most recently she asked what would make a man leave his wife/ woman and children and destroy his family.

The Memphis native offered a few suggestions during a recorded conversation on Instagram Live with a group of men who refrained from joining her on camera.

K. Michelle sparks debate after saying Black women should date white men. (Pictured: @kmichellemusic/Instagram)

“What does that feel like?” she asks the men, presumably talking about having sex with “Sunshine” sex. “I want that type of feeling. What does that feel like that you can destroy a woman’s whole life or destroy a whole family?”

She continues, “What type of feeling is that that would make you destroy a whole being that God created or destroy your whole family for some strokes … knowing what it could do to you.”

In the background, the men are relatively quiet as she continues her probe, until she says, “Is that the feeling of when you enter the gates of heaven?” Then the men chuckle and she reprimands them, “That’s not funny.”

Still baffled, the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer says that men are the only ones who would do that.

“What type of feeling is that because a b—ch never get that feeling. You can be deep drunk … but you’re never going to destroy your family as a woman. You never gonna destroy your money, finances, and life of a stroke.”

Social media users were quick to chime in on the subject, noting that K. Michelle is always talking about “men.”

One woman agreed with her and wrote, “Girl they don’t feel anything. They don’t care…That’s the point.”

“They don’t feel anything. Sometimes they feel guilt to a certain extent but men put their happiness first,” another added, while one more said, “Please, somebody speak. My N—ga had a whole baby on me, broke me.” A third said, “Im just curious how? When the women cheats and the husband finds out the ‘feeling’ that she is describing doesn’t apply ? Can anybody explain.”

One of the good guys hopped in the comments, saying this isn’t true — at least not for him.

“My beautiful sister. I’ve been married 4 20 years and I never cheated on my wife. It ain’t that serious,” he said.

Yet and still, many felt like she didn’t get a real “answer” due to the lack of responses from the men in the room. One person suggested that cheaters take the risk because “You never think you gonna get caught!”

K Michelle, who has had high-profile celebrities with the likes of Idris Elba, J.R. Smith, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Bobby Maze, and Mickey “Memphitz” Wright, has been very vocal about men and women who cheat.

She blasted Nicole Murphy for kissing Lela Rochon’s husband, Antoine Fuqua, a man. The kiss was captured by a photographer and made public. After the shot came out, Murphy was a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” and talked about the kiss.

"It was not my intention to be in this situation."



Nicole Murphy apologizes for kissing married director Antoine Fuqua. (photo: Getty) https://t.co/X4lHJVwxo9 pic.twitter.com/EscI5cEXN9 — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) July 24, 2019

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” actress said that she saw the interview and it infuriated her.

“Nicole Murphy, you’re disgusting! You sat on that couch, and you laugh,” K. Michelle said in an interview.

“It ain’t no moment,” she continued. “It’s a mess! You’re wrong for that. You’re the type of women that let these men be evil.”

It is not clear if K. Michelle considers all men evil, but she has been quoted on multiple occasions gushing over white men and even encouraging other Black women to “try” to date them.

One white man she adores is Ryan Lochte, an Olympic gold medalist. After dating rumors ran rampant online in 2012, K. Michelle admitted that they were just friends who had a lot in common.