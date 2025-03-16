‘She Me the Paperwork’: Suge Knight Fires Back at Snoop Dogg Over Death Row Ownership as Their Feud Heats Up Following Explosive Tupac Claims

Convicted felon Marion “Suge” Knight Jr., 59, has fired the latest shot at Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr., 53, in their dispute over the legendary Death Row Records.

Knight co-founded Death Row alongside music producer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young in 1991. Snoop released his 1993 debut studio album, “Doggystyle,” via the West Coast-based label.

In 2006, Knight and Death Row Records filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Eventually, Snoop bought the Death Row trademarks in 2022 and revived the then-defunct record label.

It seems the Long Beach, California, native acquiring the iconic Death Row imprint fueled tension between him and Knight.

Suge Knight (right) claps back at Snoop Dogg (left) over the rap legend owning the iconic Death Row Records label. (Photos: @snoopdogg/Instagram; AP photo/file)



The two music execs also clashed over Suge accusing his ex-protégé of trying to help free Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the accused killer of fellow Death Row alum Tupac “2Pac” Shakur.

“Since I been in here, Snoop and other people been trying to bail [Keefe D] out, cause he talking too much,” Knight stated during a phone interview with The Art of Dialogue from behind bars.

Snoop responded to Knight by writing on Instagram, “This n—- [won’t] stop talking about me, mad cuz I own Death Row, I realize your real lies.”

The combative back-and-forth involving Snoop and Suge continued on March 9, 2025, when The Art of Dialogue published another phone conversation with Knight.

“Snoop, you said I’m mad because you bought Death Row. What [did] you buy? Shut me up. Show me where y’all paid the money to buy it,” Knight demanded in audio shared online.

Suge Knight says Snoop Dogg destroyed Death Row and goes off on Snoop Dogg for saying he's mad because he owns Death Row.



(🎥The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/I1iy3T9ahm — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 11, 2025

Knight also called on Snoop to “show me the paperwork, show me what you own.” Plus, the Mob Piru Bloods affiliate accused the “Gin and Juice” rapper of damaging Death Row’s legacy.

“If you have Death Row, you destroyed it. You messed up the name,” Knight said, before adding, “For you to still lie, and speak on Pac, like y’all were friends, it’s sad.”

Previously, Knight alleged that Snoop lied about visiting 2Pac at the hospital after the chart-topping emcee was shot in Las Vegas in September 1996.

“That definitely didn’t happen. Snoop didn’t go to the hospital. That’s a lie,” Knight insisted in February 2025.

The self-proclaimed Doggfather shared his 2Pac hospital story while speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast in May 2022.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge’s house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” the Primetime Emmy Award winner recalled to Paul.

Snoop resumed, “We’re feeling like it’s going to be alright until we go to the hospital and see that he ain’t alright. He got tubes in him, and it’s like when I walked in, I could just feel that he wasn’t even there, and I fainted.”

During their days as Death Row label mates, Snoop and 2Pac collaborated for “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” off Pac’s 1996 album “All Eyez on Me” which dropped seven months before his death.

Happy 29th Anniversary to 2Pac’s debut album on Death Row Records “All Eyez On Me” originally released February 13th, 1996. What song is still in your rotation? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/zAVWobWgyQ — Death Row Records (@deathrowrecords) February 13, 2025

Knight’s most recent clapback at Snoop caused commotion on social media. One X user claimed, “Suge messed up but he’s not telling any lies here.”

The incarcerated former music industry executive got more backing on YouTube. One person wrote, “Suge is right, Snoop is tryna rewrite Death Row history, but it’s not working.”

“Suge said the realest… If y’all wanna run and take the name of something I started that helped all of y’all to become a star, then let’s do something positive with it. If y’all really real about it then bail me out,” posted a second YouTube commenter.

However, Suge faced heat as well. Someone tweeted, “You know who destroyed Death Row? The guy hanging n—– off of balconies and running around extorting [people].”

“Suge has to take ownership of his downfall with Death Row. You got your money maker killed behind some bulls—. You lost your record label because you ran it into the ground. You’re in prison because of your actions,” posted another Knight critic.

In 2018, Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the 2015 fatal hit-and-run death of his friend, Terry Carter, that took place at a Compton-area burger stand parking lot.

A second victim, filmmaker Cle Sloan, was injured by the violent incident. Knight received a 28-year prison sentence, 22 years for killing Carter and 6 years for violating California’s three-strikes statute.

Throughout his life, Knight has had multiple run-ins with the law, including serving approximately five years in prison from 1997 to 2001 for his involvement in a fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on the same night 2Pac died.

Knight and Shakur attended the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson WBA heavyweight championship boxing match at the MGM Grand on Sept. 7, 1996. Pac was shot in his vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard later that evening. Knight was in the BMW’s driver’s seat when the gunfire began.